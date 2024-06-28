Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $14.99 Billion by 2028

Pruritus Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pruritus therapeutics market has grown strongly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $11.39 billion in 2023 to $12.03 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Despite various challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $14.99 billion by 2028, driven by expanding knowledge of pruritus pathophysiology, innovative drug formulations, and a focus on personalized medicine.

Rise in Dermatological Disorders Drives Market Growth

The rise in the incidence of dermatological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the pruritus therapeutics market. Dermatological disorders refer to skin, hair, nail, and mucous membrane disorders, ranging from acne and eczema to skin cancer and fungal infections. For instance, according to a report published by the American Cancer Society Inc. in January 2022, the estimated cases of skin cancer increased to 106,110 in 2021, a rise of 5.8% from 100,350 in 2020. Therefore, the increase in dermatological disorders is driving the growth of the pruritus therapeutics market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the pruritus therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Brunswick Corporation.

These companies are focusing on developing innovative treatments such as oral solutions for the management of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) one year of age and older. For example, in September 2021, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval for LIVMARLI (maralixibat) oral solution for managing cholestatic pruritus in individuals aged one year and older with ALGS. This approval highlights the market's emphasis on innovative solutions and personalized therapeutic approaches.

Segments:

• Product: Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Local Anesthetics, Counterirritants, Immunosuppressants, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Other Products

• Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

• Disease Type: Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Urticaria, Cutaneous T-Cell, Other Disease Types

• End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the pruritus treatment market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across various regions.

Pruritus Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pruritus Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pruritus therapeutics market size, pruritus therapeutics market drivers and trends, pruritus therapeutics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pruritus therapeutics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

