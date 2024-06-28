Global Pharmaceutical Pellets Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Pharmaceutical Pellets Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pharmaceutical pellets market has been experiencing rapid growth and is projected to grow from $1.66 billion in 2023 to $1.86 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The market is expected to further expand to $2.82 billion by 2028, driven by increased demand for pediatric and geriatric dosage forms, advances in continuous manufacturing, and the development of combination therapy dosage forms.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Adoption of Personalized Medicine Drive Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant factor propelling the growth of the pharmaceutical pellets market. Chronic diseases, which require ongoing medical care and restrict daily activities, benefit from pharmaceutical pellets as they enhance drug absorption and reduce digestive issues. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the number of individuals aged 50 years and older with at least one chronic illness is expected to rise by 99.5% by 2050. This surge in chronic diseases is driving the demand for pharmaceutical pellets.

The adoption of personalized medicine is also boosting market growth. Personalized medicine tailors treatments to individual patient characteristics, creating demand for versatile drug delivery platforms like pharmaceutical pellets. The FDA’s approval of 37 new molecular entities in 2022, with 34% classified as personalized medicines, underscores the growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, further driving the pharmaceutical pellets market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the pharmaceutical pellets market include Abbott Laboratories, Takeda, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Colorcon Inc., Nordic Sugar AB, Pfizer, Merck & Co., and many others. These companies are focusing on forming partnerships to develop new products and strengthen their market positions.

In October 2022, Mikart LLC partnered with Fluid Pharma Ltd. to advance the application of Fluid Pharma's MicroCoat technology in new therapies. This partnership aims to enhance multi-particulate coating services, particularly for pediatric, geriatric, and oral liquid modified release applications, highlighting the market's trend towards collaboration and innovation.

Segments:

• By Technology: Extrusion, Fluid Bed Granulation, Dry Powder Layering, Solution And Suspension Layering, Spray Congealing, Spray Drying

• By Mechanism Of Action: Diffusion, Erosion, Osmosis

• By Technique: Direct, Melt, Wet, Dry

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical pellets market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Pharmaceutical Pellets Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pharmaceutical Pellets Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pharmaceutical pellets market size, pharmaceutical pellets market drivers and trends, pharmaceutical pellets market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pharmaceutical pellets market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

