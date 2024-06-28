Wireless Mesh Network Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $14.44 Billion by 2028

Wireless Mesh Network Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless mesh network market is projected to exhibit substantial growth, expanding from $8.3 billion in 2023 to $9.28 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Despite challenges, such as economic fluctuations and global disruptions, the market is anticipated to reach $14.44 billion by 2028 at (CAGR) of 11.7%, driven by the proliferation of smart city initiatives and the increasing adoption of connected devices.

Government Support Drives Market Growth

Government initiatives play a pivotal role in fostering the expansion of the wireless mesh network market. Across various regions, governments are investing significantly in networking infrastructure to enhance connectivity and support digital transformation. For example, the US Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) awarded nearly $5.5 million from the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund to bolster wireless network innovation. Similarly, Canada allocated $54 million to expand high-speed Internet access in underserved communities, underscoring the role of public funding in advancing network accessibility and reliability.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are at the forefront of technological innovation within the wireless mesh network market. These companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions to enhance network efficiency and scalability. For instance, Wyld Networks introduced Wyld Mesh and Fusion, a mobile content delivery platform integrated with robust wireless mesh networking technology, featuring advanced data analytics and geolocation capabilities.

Innovative initiatives like these reflect the industry's commitment to expanding network capabilities and meeting evolving consumer demands.

Segments

• Radio Frequency: Sub 1 GHz Band, 2.4 GHz Band, 4.9 GHz Band, 5 GHz Band And Above

• Mesh Design: Infrastructure Wireless Mesh, AD-HOC Mesh

• Component: Product, Service

• Application: Home Networking, Video Surveillance, Disaster Management And Rescue Operations, Medical Device Connectivity, Traffic Management

• End Use: Education, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Mining, Oil And Gas, Transportation And Logistics, Smart Infrastructure, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the wireless mesh network market in 2023, driven by substantial investments in digital infrastructure and rapid technological advancements. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by increasing urbanization, population growth, and expanding government initiatives to enhance connectivity across diverse sectors.

Wireless Mesh Network Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Wireless Mesh Network Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wireless mesh network market size, wireless mesh network market drivers and trends, wireless mesh network market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The wireless mesh network market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

