North America The Largest Region In The Clinical Trial Management Systems Market in 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical trial management systems market is projected to grow from $1.67 billion in 2023 to $1.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.2%. The market is anticipated to reach $3.1 billion by 2028, driven by the integration with electronic health records (EHR), utilization of real-world evidence, adoption of risk-based monitoring, focus on patient-centric approaches, and the emergence of decentralized clinical trials.

Rising Number of Clinical Trials Drives Market Growth

The rising number of clinical trials is expected to propel the growth of the clinical trial management systems market going forward. Clinical trials are a field of study that investigates novel procedures and therapies and assesses how they affect human health. A clinical trial management system (CTMS) is software used to coordinate every step of the setup, execution, and closing of clinical trials, including organizing, preparing, monitoring, tracking, compliance, and reporting. For instance, in December 2022, according to Trialtrove, a US-based clinical trial database, the number of Phase I-III clinical trials initiated in 2021 was 10,410 compared to 9,819 in 2020, an increase of 6% compared to 2020. Further, non-COVID-19 trial initiations stood at 9,077 in 2021, a 22% increase compared to 7,424 trials in 2020. Therefore, the rising number of clinical trials is driving the growth of the clinical trial management systems market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the clinical trial management systems market include International Business Machines Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Clario, Veeva Systems Inc., Medpace Holdings Inc., Integron Inc., DSG Inc., ERT Inc., Fortna Inc., DZS Software Solutions Inc., Advarra Inc., Medidata Solutions Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, Anju Software Inc., MasterControl Inc., MedNet Solutions Inc., OmniComm Systems Inc., Bio-Optronics Inc., ClinCapture Inc., Forte Research Systems Inc., DataTRAK International Inc., OpenClinica LLC, and GCP-Service International Ltd.

Major companies operating in the clinical trial management systems market are focused on developing innovative solutions such as advanced clinical trial management systems. Advanced Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) refer to sophisticated and comprehensive software solutions designed to streamline and optimize the planning, tracking, management, and reporting of clinical trials. For instance, in October 2023, BGO Software, a Bulgaria-based software company launched ‘Clinicubes CTMS’. It represents a sophisticated system that caters to fundamental study requirements, streamlines crucial study processes, furnishes research specialists with robust evaluation and standardization features, promotes seamless information sharing, ensures prompt delivery of results, guarantees cost-effectiveness, and offers additional benefits.

Segments:

The clinical trial management systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Enterprise-Based, Site-Based

2) By Components: Software, Services

3) By Delivery Mode: Web-based Clinical Trial Management Systems, On-Premise Clinical Trial Management Systems, Cloud-Based Clinical Trial Management Systems

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Firms, Medical Device Firms, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the clinical trial management systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the clinical trial management systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Clinical Trial Management Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Clinical Trial Management Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on clinical trial management systems market size, clinical trial management systems market drivers and trends, clinical trial management systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The clinical trial management systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

