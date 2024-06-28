Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $19.49 Billion by 2028

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The clinical chemistry analyzers market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $14.29 billion in 2023 to $15.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. It will grow to $19.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing aging population, disease prevalence and diagnostics, automation in laboratories, increasing healthcare expenditure, and demand for point-of-care testing.

Increasing Incidence of Infectious and Chronic Disorders Drives Market Growth

The increasing incidence of infectious and chronic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzer market in the coming future. Infectious diseases refer to diseases brought on by pathogens, which are dangerous substances that enter the human body via food or from a person. Chronic diseases often last for three months or more and may worsen with time. The increasing incidence of infectious and chronic disorders is booming the clinical chemistry analyzer market, as it is used to analyze specimen samples to diagnose and manage disease. For instance, in September 2022, according to Johns Hopkins University, a US-based private university, in 2021, more than 353,000 COVID-19-related fatalities had been documented, surpassing the 352,000 cases noted in 2020. Therefore, the increasing incidence of infectious and chronic disorders drives the clinical chemistry analyzer market.

Major Companies and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the clinical chemistry analyzers market report are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Shenzhen Jusmooth Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co. Ltd., Grifols S.A., Mindray Medical International Limited, Beckman Coulter Inc., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Sysmex Corporation, Horiba Ltd., Nova Biomedical Corporation, Biobase Group, Tecan Group Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC, ELITech Group Clinical Systems, SenTec AG, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, SNIBE Co. Ltd., Awareness Technology Inc., BioSystems Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., DRG Instruments GmbH, Analyticon Biotechnologies AG, SFRI Medical Diagnostics, Jokoh Co. Ltd.

Focus on Compact Testing Systems

Major players operating in the clinical chemistry analyzer market are concentrating their efforts on developing compact testing systems. Compact testing systems generally refer to diagnostic or analytical systems that are designed to be small, portable, and efficient for conducting various tests or assays. For instance, in July 2023, Siemens Healthineers, a Germany-based healthcare solutions providing company, announced the launch of ‘Atellica CI Analyzer’. It is used for clinical chemistry testing and immunoassay. The Atellica CI Analyzer enables consistency in reagents, consumables, and intelligent software for both independent laboratories and satellite labs within larger healthcare networks.

Segments:

The clinical chemistry analyzers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Clinical Chemistry Reagents, Other Products

2) By Analyzer Technology: Semi-Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

3) By Test Type: Basic Metabolic Panels, Electrolyte Panels, Liver Panels, Lipid Profiles, Renal Panels, Thyroid Function Panels, Specialty Chemical Tests

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Academic Research Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Users

North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the clinical chemistry analyzer market in 2023. The regions covered in the clinical chemistry analyzers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

