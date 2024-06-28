Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $1.31 Billion by 2028

Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary hematology analyzers market is projected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2023 to $0.98 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is anticipated to reach $1.31 billion by 2028, driven by rising pet healthcare expenditure, growth in animal research, and increasing pet insurance coverage.

Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases in animals is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the veterinary hematology analyzer market. These devices can detect anomalies in blood parameters in real-time, allowing veterinarians to quickly identify zoonotic infections, commence appropriate treatment, and adopt essential preventative measures. For instance, according to the European Food Safety Authority, in 2021, campylobacteriosis and salmonellosis cases in humans increased significantly compared to 2020, highlighting the need for effective diagnostic tools.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Zoetis Services LLC focus on introducing advanced blood analyzers. For example, in September 2021, Sensa Core Medical Instrumentation Pvt. Ltd. launched the ST-200 CC Blood Gas Analyzer-Ultra Smart, a highly advanced and fully automated device designed for cost-effective operation and precise control of calibrator volumes.

Trends in Technological Advancements and Point-of-Care Testing

Technological advancements, point-of-care hematology testing, and remote monitoring are key trends driving the market. The focus on small and exotic animals and multiparameter analysis also contribute to the market's growth. The launch of advanced devices like the ST-200 CC Blood Gas Analyzer demonstrates the industry's commitment to innovation and improved diagnostic capabilities.

Segments:

• Product Type: Table Top Analyzer, Point Of Care Analyzer

• Animal Type: Companion Animal, Livestock Animals

• Analysis Parameter: 2-Part WBC Differential, 3-Part WBC Differential, 5-Part WBC Differential, Other Analysis Parameters

• End-Users: Research Institutes, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Veterinary Diagnostics Centers, Point-of-care Testing, Inhouse-Testing, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the veterinary hematology analyzer market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary hematology analyzers market size, veterinary hematology analyzers market drivers and trends, veterinary hematology analyzers market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The veterinary hematology analyzers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

