Autonomous Navigation Market is Expected Significant Growth with a CAGR of 17.1% | AMR

Autonomous Navigation Market

Increase in demand for sense & avoid systems in autonomous system, rise in adoption of autonomous robot in commercial & military applications

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market. The global autonomous navigation market was valued at $3.27 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.91 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The autonomous navigation system is an on board, integrated suite of sensors and technology that enabled autonomous navigation, perception, path-planning and vehicle-following capabilities for unmanned group vehicles, allowing them to move on the battlefield with minimal human oversight. It is installed in vehicles, such as drones, robots, cars, boats, and others. The navigation system technology is performed by using advanced technologies such as inertial navigation system, satellite navigation system, radars, cameras, and ultrasonic & acoustics navigation along with autonomous navigation algorithms for accurate & safe navigation of vehicles. At present, development of sense and avoid systems in autonomous robots, the widespread deployment of autonomous robots for commercial and military purposes, and the demand for autonomous robots in logistics are all likely to drive the autonomous navigation industry forward.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The leading players operating in the autonomous navigation market are 𝐀𝐁𝐁, 𝐄𝐍𝐖𝐀𝐘, 𝐅𝐢𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐨, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧, 𝐋𝟑 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐍𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐊 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞, 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧, 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐟𝐞𝐥𝐝, 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐀𝐈, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐟𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐗𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬.

The factors such as increase in demand for sense & avoid system in autonomous system, rise in adoption of autonomous robot in commercial & military applications, and increase in demand for real-time data in military applications supplement the growth of the autonomous navigation market. However, lack of standard infrastructure for operation of autonomous systems in developing countries and privacy & security concerns related to data are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, increase in demand for improved surveillance and proactive government initiatives & support are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the autonomous navigation market.

The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global autonomous navigation market based on application, system, platform, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share. In addition, the North America region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Based on system, the sensing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global autonomous navigation market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031.

