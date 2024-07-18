Maven Collective Marketing Celebrates CEO Erica Hakonson's Dual Recognition as a Top Leader in Technology and Marketing

Erica Hakonson Recognized as Top Leader in Technology and Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing proudly announces that its CEO, Erica Hakonson, has been distinguished as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology and also in Marketing for 2024 by Women We Admire.

These prestigious accolades underscore Erica's significant contributions to both the technology and B2B digital marketing sectors, as well as her dedication to promoting gender diversity within these industries.

Under Erica’s visionary leadership, Maven Collective Marketing has thrived, achieving recognition as an Official Microsoft Advertising Partner and securing over 160 awards for its marketing excellence. Her strategic guidance has notably enhanced visibility and success for countless Microsoft Partners.

Leslie Hayden, Senior Strategic Advisor at Maven Collective Marketing, commends Erica's dual impact: "Erica’s profound influence in technology and digital marketing not only drives innovation but also significantly champions the role of women in these fields. These honors are a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence and industry equity."

The Woman We Admire platform, reaching over 32,000 subscribers, highlights influential women leaders like Erica, who inspire and propel the industry forward through their achievements and leadership.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing, a pioneer in Microsoft Partner Marketing, has been named the 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily, one of the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada by MarTech Outlook Magazine, recognized as The Best Company to Work With by GoodFirms, and distinguished with the Netty Award for Best SEO & Content Strategy. Specializing in delivering impactful results for global SaaS and software services clients, particularly for Microsoft Partners, the agency offers exclusive services and innovative products, including the Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit and the MS Partner Digital Performance Self-Audit packages.