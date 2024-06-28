Submit Release
What Matters? Afghanistan Speaks!

What Matters? Afghanistan Speaks! is a quarterly bulletin sharing research-based insights into humanitarian issues experienced by people in Afghanistan, allowing aid agencies to adapt quickly as needs change. It is part of the Driving Action for Well Being to Avert Mortality (DAWAM) project, which aims to reduce disease and early mortality among women and girls and other high-risk groups, including persons living with disability.

The project is funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and implemented in seven provinces by a consortium consisting of World Vision, Action Aid, Action Against Hunger, Afghanistan Women’s Education Centre, Agency for Assistance and Development of Afghanistan, BBC Media Action, and Nai Qala.

This bulletin is produced by BBC Media Action Afghanistan.

We welcome partnerships - with organisations collecting feedback in areas of operation, or interested in contributing to the analysis in and production of this bulletin. Please contact Mahdi Zaki at mahdi.zaki@af.bbcmediaaction.org.  

