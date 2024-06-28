Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,327 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs 22 Bills for Hawaiʻi’s Heath Care, Community Systems and Health Care Workforce Development into Law

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

  

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS 22 BILLS FOR HAWAIʻI’S HEALTH CARE, COMMUNITY SYSTEMS AND HEALTH CARE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INTO LAW 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

June 27, 2024 

 

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed 22 significant pieces of legislation into law, marking a significant day for Hawaiʻi’s health care industry, community support systems, and health care workforce development. Among these new laws are four key bills: SB 3139, HB 2159, SB 3094, and HB 1827, which would continue the Green Administration’s commitment to a healthier Hawaiʻi and improving the state’s health care system. 

 

SB 3139: RELATING TO CRISIS SERVICES  

 

SB 3139 creates a crisis intervention and diversion services program within the Department of Health, aimed at steering individuals with mental health and substance use disorders away from the criminal justice system and toward appropriate health care services. This initiative reflects Hawaiʻi’s commitment to providing compassionate care and support to those in crisis, ensuring they receive timely intervention and treatment instead of incarceration. 

“Through this bill, we affirm our commitment to a more humane and effective approach to addressing mental health crises in our communities. By prioritizing access to crisis intervention services, we can support individuals in need and foster healthier outcomes for everyone,” said Governor Green. 

 

HB 2159: RELATING TO MENTAL HEALTH
 

HB 2159 amends Hawaiʻi’s mental health statutes, emphasizing enhanced support for individuals needing assisted community treatment (ACT). This bill requires the Department of the Attorney General to assist in preparing and filing petitions for ACT, ensuring that individuals receive necessary psychiatric evaluations before discharge from psychiatric facilities, and allowing private petitioners the option to decline state assistance. These changes aim to streamline access to mental health services and divert individuals away from the criminal justice system, promoting a more compassionate and effective approach to mental health care in Hawaiʻi. 

 

This measure underscores Governor Green’s commitment to improving mental health outcomes statewide. “By ensuring comprehensive support through assisted community treatment, we are prioritizing the well-being of individuals in crisis and reinforcing our commitment to compassionate care for all residents of Hawaiʻi,” said the Governor. These reforms are set to take effect immediately, marking a significant step forward in Hawaiʻi’s efforts to strengthen its mental health support framework. 

 

SB 3094: RELATING TO PEER SUPPORT SPECIALISTS 

SB 3094 establishes a temporary peer support specialist working group within the Office of Wellness and Resilience (OWR) to enhance the role and effectiveness of peer support specialists in Hawaiʻi. Peer support is recognized for its benefits in mental and behavioral health, as well as for individuals facing homelessness, substance abuse, and involvement in child welfare or justice systems.

 

“Creating the Office of Wellness and Resilience and establishing this working group are visionary steps toward a healthier, more resilient, and more supportive Hawaiʻi,” said Governor Green. “Peer support specialists play a vital role in fostering recovery and resilience, and this legislation will strengthen our state’s mental health infrastructure.” 

 

HB 1827: RELATING TO HEALTH CARE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT 

HB 1827 addresses the pressing need for a robust health care workforce in Hawaiʻi. This legislation focuses on implementing new and expanding existing programs to attract, train, and retain health care professionals in the state. HB 1827 includes initiatives utilizing a public-private investment and partnership model including support for the High School Health Care Workforce Certificate Program, classroom renovations for health care training, and the Glidepath Program for Certified Nurse Aides.

The complete list of bills signed included the following:

Click links to see full details of bills enacted into law. 

RELATING TO MENTAL HEALTH 

HB1830 HB2 SD1 CD 1 

HB2042 HD1 SD1 CD1 

SB3279 SD1 HD2 CD1 

HB1148 HD1 SD2 CD1 

 

RELATING TO PUBLIC HEALTH STANDING ORDERS 

SB3122 SD1 HD2 

 

RELATING TO MEDICAL CARE FOR MINORS 

SB3125 SD2 HD2 

 

RELATING TO INSURANCE 

HB1686 HD1 SD1 CD1 

 

RELATING TO NURSES 

SB63 SD2 HD3 CD2 

 

RELATING TO PRESCRIPTIONS 

SB2119 HD1 CD1 

HB1836 HD2 SD2 CD1 

 

RELATING TO DENTAL HYGIENISTS 

SB2476 HD2 CD1 

 

RELATING TO PROVIDER ORDERS FOR LIFE-SUSTAINING TREATMENT FORM 

SB2529 SD1 HD1 CD1 

 

RELATING TO WORKERS’ COMPENSATION MEDICAL BENEFITS 

HB1944 HD2 SD1 CD1  

HB1889 HD1 SD2 

 

RELATING TO THE OʻAHU REGIONAL HEALTH CARE SYSTEM, HAWAIʻI HEALTH SYSTEMS CORPORATION 

SB2387 SD2 HD1 CD1 

 

RELATING TO TITLE 24, HAWAIʻI REVISED STATUTES 

HB2393 HD1 SD1 

 

RELATING TO PHARMACISTS 

HB2553 HD2 SD2 CD1  

 

RELATING TO EDUCATION 

HB2577 HD1 SD1  

 

Photos from today’s ceremony, courtesy Office of the Governor, will be uploaded here

Video of the event can be viewed here

 

# # # 

Media Contacts:    

Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected] 

  

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected] 

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs 22 Bills for Hawaiʻi’s Heath Care, Community Systems and Health Care Workforce Development into Law

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more