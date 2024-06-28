Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,331 in the last 365 days.

APRA publishes letter on thematic review of recovery and exit planning in the superannuation industry

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a letter to all registrable superannuation entity (RSE) licensees sharing the initial observations from its targeted thematic review of the superannuation industry’s preparedness for Prudential Standard CPS 190 Recovery and Exit Planning (CPS 190). For RSE licensees, CPS 190 will come into effect from 1 January 2025.

The letter shares opportunities for improvements and better practice examples to enhance the superannuation industry’s understanding and preparedness to effectively recover or execute an orderly exit in times of stress.

The letter is available on the APRA website at: Thematic review of CPS 190 Recovery and Exit Planning readiness in the superannuation industry.

You just read:

APRA publishes letter on thematic review of recovery and exit planning in the superannuation industry

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more