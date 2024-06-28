APRA publishes letter on thematic review of recovery and exit planning in the superannuation industry

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a letter to all registrable superannuation entity (RSE) licensees sharing the initial observations from its targeted thematic review of the superannuation industry’s preparedness for Prudential Standard CPS 190 Recovery and Exit Planning (CPS 190). For RSE licensees, CPS 190 will come into effect from 1 January 2025.

The letter shares opportunities for improvements and better practice examples to enhance the superannuation industry’s understanding and preparedness to effectively recover or execute an orderly exit in times of stress.

The letter is available on the APRA website at: Thematic review of CPS 190 Recovery and Exit Planning readiness in the superannuation industry.