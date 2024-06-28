House Bill 2266 Printer's Number 3438

PENNSYLVANIA, June 28 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing for racing on highways; in enforcement, further providing for disposition of impounded vehicles, combinations and loads; in penalties and disposition of fines, further providing for subsequent convictions of certain offenses; imposing penalties; and making editorial changes.
