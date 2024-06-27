Northfield Capital Announces 2024 AGM Results

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V: NFD.A) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of holders of Class A restricted voting shares (the “Class A Subordinate Voting Shares”) and Class B multiple voting shares (the “Class B Multiple Voting Shares”, and together with the Class A Subordinate Voting Shares, the “Shares”) which was held today (the “Meeting”). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the “Circular”), both dated May 21, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.



Election of Directors

Each of the incumbent members of the board of directors (the “Board”), being Maryke Ballard, Robert Cudney, John McBride, Thomas Pladsen, Morris Prychidny and Ernie Eves, were re-elected.

Re-Appointment of Auditor

MNP LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the Company’s proposed Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Incentive Plan”), pursuant to which the Board may, from time to time, grant awards to executive officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The purpose of the Incentive Plan is: (a) to increase the interest in the Company’s welfare of those eligible participants, who share responsibility for the management, growth and protection of the business of the Company or a subsidiary thereof; (b) to provide an incentive to participants to continue their services for the Company or a subsidiary and to encourage participants whose skills, performance and loyalty to the objectives and interests of the Company or a subsidiary are necessary or essential to its success, image, reputation or activities; (c) to reward participants for their performance of services while working for the Company or a subsidiary; and (d) to provide a means through which the Company or a subsidiary may recruit and retain key talent.

The Incentive Plan provides for the issuance of options, restricted share units and/or deferred share units (“Awards”). Subject to adjustments as provided for under the Incentive Plan, the maximum number of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares available for issuance at any time pursuant to outstanding Awards under or governed by the Incentive Plan shall be equal to 10% of the issued and outstanding Class A Subordinate Voting Shares as at the date of any grant.

The Incentive Plan was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) on May 17, 2024 and remains subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

Name Change

A special resolution to amend to the articles of the Company to effect a change of its name from “Northfield Capital Corporation” to “Northfield & Company Inc.”, or such other name as the Board in its discretion may resolve and as may be acceptable to applicable regulatory authorities, including the TSXV (the “Name Change”) was approved by the requisite 66⅔% of the votes cast by holders of Shares (voting as a single class) present in person or by Proxy at the Meeting. To date, the Board has not yet opted to proceed with the Name Change.

Share Split

In addition, the special resolution to amend its articles to give effect to a share split of the Shares on the basis of up to twenty (20) post-split Shares for each one (1) pre-split Share, as determined by the Board, in its sole discretion (the “Share Split”) was approved by the requisite 66⅔% of the votes cast by holders of Shares (voting separately as a class) present in person or by Proxy at the Meeting. To date, the Board has not yet opted to proceed with the Share Split.

The Company is a value-based investment and merchant banking company focused on the resource (critical minerals and precious metals) and transportation sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Michael G. Leskovec, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (416) 628-5940

