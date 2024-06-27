Buinewicz Plastic Surgery & Med Spa Welcomes a New Member

Meg Marshall Joins the Administrative Team at the Longtime Practice Serving the Philadelphia Area

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drs. Brian and Annie Buinewicz, owners of Buinewicz Plastic Surgery in the Philadelphia area, recently welcomed a new addition to their team known for providing plastic surgery procedures, nonsurgical cosmetic treatments, and more to patients from around the Doylestown area and beyond.



A more-than-20-year veteran of the healthcare industry, Meg Marshall joined Buinewicz Plastic Surgery & Med Spa’s administrative team on May 6, 2024.

“I am passionate about health and wellness,” Marshall says, “and appreciate assisting clients as they continue through their individual wellness journeys.”

When not at work, Marshall enjoys traveling and spending time with her family.

Buinewicz Plastic Surgery & Med Spa has served the community for more than 25 years, providing a wide range of breast, body, and face procedures, as well as hair restoration treatments, injectables, lasers, and even help with sexual health. The husband-and-wife team who lead the practice welcome both women and men with custom-tailored procedures and patient-focused care.

Dr. Brian Buinewicz is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and focuses on the surgical side of the practice. Among the procedures he offers are breast augmentations, breast lifts, breast implant removals and capsulectomies, breast reduction, breast reconstruction, liposuction, tummy tucks, Mommy Makeovers, facelifts, neck lifts, rhinoplasties, brow lifts, eyelid lifts, and more.

Dr. Annie Buinewicz focuses on the med spa side, leading the team of providers who handle nonsurgical and minimally invasive treatments. She has certifications in laser treatments, as well as injectable wrinkle relaxers and dermal fillers. In addition to nonsurgical fat reduction and skin tightening options, she also draws on her strengths in health and weight management to administer the Serotonin Weight Management program at the practice.

With Marshall joining the group, the team at Buinewicz Plastic Surgery is now in an even stronger position as they continue to help patients achieve personal health and aesthetic goals. Collectively, they focus not just on results, but maintaining an environment that is welcoming and comfortable, where all procedures and treatments can be safely administered, where patients feel personally cared for, where administrative tasks are streamlined, and where beautiful results happen each day.

For more information about the possibilities available at Buinewicz Plastic Surgery, visit the office in Doylestown or call 215.647.9668.