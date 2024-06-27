Fearless Powerhouse and Patriot Ivan E. Raiklin Joins America’s Future Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, today announced that retired Lt. Col Green Beret and Constitutional attorney Ivan E. Raiklin has joined its Board of Directors.
Known internationally for his fearless and candid reporting, Ivan’s vast experience, decades of work, and honest commentary on the most controversial topics of our time are unparalleled. His skilled approach to investigations has exposed corruption at the federal and state levels and earned him the respect of various congressional and state legislative committees, for which he is an advisor. His work is an inspiration to all who fight for truth and justice.
“Ivan is an American hero, having served a quarter of a century in uniform and in our national security ecosystem,” said Mary Flynn O’Neill, Executive Director of America's Future. “He is a fearless powerhouse in the fight for freedom and liberty worldwide and unafraid to stand up and speak out for the truth regardless of politics. Ivan is laser-focused on educating and motivating American citizens and Congress to take bold steps to protect our constitutional rights. We are honored to have him as a board member and excited to work with him in this leadership position.”
America’s Future Board Chair, Lt. General Michael T. Flynn USA (Ret.) added, “Ivan is among America’s most courageous patriots. He will never back down or quit the fight to save our nation from the tyranny at our doorstep. America’s Future is proud to have Ivan on our team. He stands firmly footed on the principles this country was founded upon, with self-determination and truth as his guide.”
Along with General Flynn, Raiklin will lead the organization with other America’s Future board members Lara Logan, an award-winning investigative journalist, Mike Smith, director of the acclaimed films "Out of Shadows" and "Into The Light," and Paul S. Hoffecker, business executive.
“I am honored to join America's Future, General Flynn, and the rest of the team to contribute to the organization's work to defend our rights and the Constitution and protect the Republic and the future of this country – our children and grandchildren,” said Raiklin.
To learn more about America’s Future, watch the 78-year-old legacy organization’s video and visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life now and for future generations. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
