Perinatal Community Collaborative

Cities, counties, and regions across Kansas use the Kansas Perinatal Community Collaborative (KPCC) model to bring together public health and clinical care services to assure continuous and coordinated care for pregnant people and their families.

Whether you are pregnant, support someone who is, have a family, or provide care and services to pregnant people and families across Kansas, this site is designed to be a resource for you. Please reach out with any questions

