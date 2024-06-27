Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,347 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Prescription Drug & Opioid Advisory Committee

The Kansas Prescription Drug and Opioid Advisory Committee aims to increase education and awareness and prevent substance use and misuse disorders while connecting individuals who use drugs with treatment and wraparound services. The multidisciplinary stakeholder group is composed of state and local government, health systems, professional associations, community-based programs, academic institutions, public safety and first responders. 

The committee is facilitated by DCCCA, Inc., and supported by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). 

The committee identified five priority areas of need, with an additional need for data and monitoring intertwined within each area.

You just read:

Kansas Prescription Drug & Opioid Advisory Committee

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more