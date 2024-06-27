Kansas Prescription Drug & Opioid Advisory Committee

The Kansas Prescription Drug and Opioid Advisory Committee aims to increase education and awareness and prevent substance use and misuse disorders while connecting individuals who use drugs with treatment and wraparound services. The multidisciplinary stakeholder group is composed of state and local government, health systems, professional associations, community-based programs, academic institutions, public safety and first responders.

The committee is facilitated by DCCCA, Inc., and supported by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

The committee identified five priority areas of need, with an additional need for data and monitoring intertwined within each area.