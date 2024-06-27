Preparedness Exercises

Aerosolized Anthrax This exercise will focus on the epidemiological investigation process to determine source and extent of contamination; projecting the impact on health care facilities and the community; determining information to be transmitted to the public and health care professionals; and maintaining adequate resources during medial surge. TTX 4, 6, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15 2, 4

Chemical Incident - Farm Sale This exercise will focus on the role of partners to implement chemical related medical surge procedures as well as to coordinate with and implement safety procedures for first responders. TTX 1, 10, 14 2, 4

CHEMPACK - Train Derailment This exercise will focus on the role of partners to implement CHEMPACK procedures, make critical decisions and disseminate notifications and public information. TTX 3, 7, 10, 14 2, 4

Festival Food Fiasco This exercise will focus on coordinating with partner services in a mass care shelter and performing ongoing health surveillance to meet the medical needs of community members. TTX 3, 7 N/A

Measles Outbreak This exercise will focus on coordination of epidemiological investigations, critical decisions, notifications and public information. TTX 3, 4, 6, 13 2, 4

Pandemic Flu This exercise will focus on projecting the impact on health care facilities; the level of care health care providers will be able to provide; establishing alternate care site; and management of fatalities. TTX 4, 5, 9, 10, 14 2, 4

Point of Distribution This exercise will focus on planning adaptability and the LHD’s ability to adjust course when presented with roadblocks to pre-established plans; the LHD’s Ability to coordinate with local partners, especially law enforcement agencies, to address complex security concerns; the LHD’s proficiency with setting up a Point of Distribution (POD) site in an irregular location; and identifying the best avenues for public information distribution in a volatile scenario. TTX 4, 8, 14 2, 3, 4