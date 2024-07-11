Economist and Futurist Jason Schenker Gave Keynote About the Future of Texas Education and the Texas Economy to TACCBO
Mr. Schenker was exceptionally intelligent, energetic, and passionate about his work. We highly recommend him as a speaker for any organization seeking a knowledgeable and dynamic presenter.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Futurist Institute and Prestige Economics are excited to share that Jason Schenker, renowned economist, futurist, and author, gave a keynote speech at an event on 20 June 2024 in College Station, Texas, at Texas A&M University.
— Artemio (Eddie) Romero Jr., TACCBO Officer
With his expertise in economics and future trends, Mr. Schenker presented an insightful, high-energy talk titled “The Importance of Education and Community Colleges for the Future of Texas.”
When speaking about the highlights of his keynote, Mr. Schenker shared, “My talk included a discussion of the most important future trends in Texas economics, demographics, and education requirements. I also discussed the impact of AI and technology on the future jobs of tomorrow.”
Mr. Schenker’s analysis and talking points focused on five key areas
- Demographics and the Future of Texas
- Perception of the Value of Education
- The Impact of AI and Technology
- Future Jobs Beyond Technology
- The Future of Higher Education
Mr. Schenker underscored the importance of education for achieving a positive future for the Texas economy, stating, “There are significant economic and financial opportunities for the future of Texas. Continued and rising levels of education success in Texas are the key to the state’s future economic success.”
An executive with TACCBO, Artemio (Eddie) Romero Jr., shared about the talk that “The Texas Association of Community College Business Officers had the honor of hosting Jason Schenker for our 2024 annual conference.” In describing Mr. Schenker’s keynote, he added, “Mr. Schenker’s presentation was both insightful and thought-provoking, covering a range of topics highly relevant to our audience. His ability to blend economic analysis with practical applications and future-oriented thinking was invaluable. Mr. Schenker was exceptionally intelligent, energetic, and passionate about his work. We highly recommend him as a speaker for any organization seeking a knowledgeable and dynamic presenter.”
Texas Association of Community College Business Officers (TACCBO) is organized to contribute to the advancement of higher education in its fullest and broadest implications, specifically to the professional advancement of the business and fiscal affairs offices in the community colleges in Texas.
About Jason Schenker
Jason Schenker prepares leaders for the future, and he has given over 1,000 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews. Mr Schenker founded Prestige Economics in 2009 and The Futurist Institute in 2016. He is a 2024 LinkedIn “Top Voice,” and LinkedIn recognized him as a “Top Economics Voice” and “Top Public Speaking Voice” in 2023 and 2024. Mr. Schenker has been a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Around 1.2 million students have taken Mr. Schenker’s 20 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, tech, finance, energy, and leadership. Mr. Schenker holds master’s degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He has earned numerous post-graduate certificates and professional designations, including as a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Mr. Schenker is a Non-Resident Fellow of the Joint Special Operations University at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
