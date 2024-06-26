109th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, June 26 - At today's meeting, the Slovenian Government set the text of the draft act amending the Local Elections Act, which aims to implement the Decision of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Slovenia, No U-I-7/20-7, adopted on 4 June 2020.

The Government also adopted the proposed new amendments to the Companies Act, which transposes four directives of the European Parliament and the Council into Slovenian legal order. With the proposed new amendments, Slovenia is fostering a more efficient business environment.

The Government set out the text of a draft act amending the Disabled People's Organizations Act, which it is sending to the National Assembly for consideration under an abbreviated procedure. The draft act regulates, among other things, the status of disabled people's organisations and their tasks.

Prior to the submission of the third application for funds from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the Government took note of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) Implementation Report, which provides information on the achievement of milestones and targets on a tranche-by-tranche basis. It also discussed the Plan’s financial aspects. The total value of the third payment application will be €280 million gross or €257.67 million net (pro-rata taking into account the September 2021 advance payment).

At today's meeting, the Government began its consideration of Tomaž Vesel as a candidate for the European Commission. The Government will be able to resume its consideration once it has received the call from the relevant EU institutions for naming the candidate for European Commissioner.