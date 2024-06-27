New Regina Urgent Care Centre Celebrates Grand Opening

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 27, 2024

Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Everett Hindley, along with representatives from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Hospitals of Regina Foundation and other partners, were on hand this morning to celebrate the grand opening of the new Regina Urgent Care Centre (UCC).

A first-of-its-kind for the province, the UCC, located at 1320 Albert Street in Regina, will open its doors to the public on July 2, 2024. As part of a phased approach, the centre will be accepting patients seven-days-a-week from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with plans to expand opening hours later this year.

“We are very proud to see all the work that has gone into the Regina urgent care project,” Moe said. “In 2020, we began discussions with health care officials about strengthening the health system by addressing a gap identified between emergency departments and primary care. We are thrilled to be here today to deliver on our promise, which will significantly improve health care services for Regina and area residents.”

The new $18.7 million UCC will function as an alternative to emergency departments for minor illness, injuries, and mental health and addiction supports that are non-life-threatening but require treatment before the following day.

“By providing another option for patients and introducing this new model of care, the goal is to ease demand on emergency departments, connect patients to primary care practitioners and significantly improve the overall patient experience,” Hindley said. “We are especially pleased to be expanding points of entry into the health care system for residents seeking mental health and addiction support. This is another way to ensure individuals can access the help they need when they are ready.”

Patients of the UCC will be supported by a range of care providers including emergency room and family physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, dedicated mental health and addictions counsellors, technicians and other professionals delivering team-based care. UCC health care staff will facilitate patient referrals to appropriate follow-up services within primary care and the community.

“We are very excited to see the new Regina Urgent Care Centre begin operations to service our community,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. “Infrastructure is an important part of delivering accessible and effective health care. Through facilities like these, the Government of Saskatchewan can deliver a better quality of life for the Saskatchewan people.”

"Opening the Regina Urgent Care Centre represents a significant step in enhancing timely access to non-emergent care for patients in Regina," Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Andrew Will said. "This innovative care model will see a multi-disciplinary care team working collaboratively to assess, treat and manage patients with illness, injury and mental health and addictions needs, all under one roof. I would like to thank our partners from the Government of Saskatchewan, Graham Construction and the Hospitals of Regina Foundation for their support in bringing a new model of care to Saskatchewan."

Capital funding for the UCC project was provided by government, along with a generous contribution of $2.4 million from the Hospitals of Regina Foundation and its donors for technology, equipment, furniture and fixtures.

“Hospitals of Regina Foundation is pleased to support Regina’s new Urgent Care Centre, through an investment of $2.42 million, providing all the technology, equipment, furniture and fixtures for the Centre,” Hospitals of Regina Foundation President & CEO Dino Sophocleous said. “This significant addition to Regina’s health care capacity will provide Regina with a new option for 24/7 access to urgent care, including mental health, supporting the best local care possible for our community.”

Plans are underway for a second urgent care centre in Saskatoon. For more information on the Regina Urgent Care Centre, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/urgent-care.

