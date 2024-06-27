QIAGEN welcomes new U.S. guidelines for use of QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus in detecting tuberculosis infections in children

American Academy of Pediatrics in the United States now recommends IGRA tests like QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus to screen at-risk children of all ages // New recommendation joins trend of U.S. tuberculosis control guidelines that emphasize use of modern blood-based tests to combat the spread of potentially deadly bacterial infection

Germantown, Maryland, and Venlo, the Netherlands, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that it welcomes new guidelines in the United States that recommend screening at-risk children of all ages for latent tuberculosis (TB) infection with modern blood-based tests such as QIAGEN’s market-leading QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus (QFT-Plus).

The new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) emphasize testing for TB with modern interferon-gamma release assays (IGRAs). The new standards were published in the academy’s Red Book: 2024–2027 Report of the Committee on Infectious Diseases.

The new TB screening guidelines expand on the organization’s previous IGRA recommendations and now cover children of all ages, including infants and children age 2 and under.

Up to 13 million people in the U.S. are estimated to have latent TB infections, and children are at increased risk for progression from infection to contagious active TB disease. Children are also commonly exposed to settings with a higher risk for TB transmission, such as schools and childcare centers.

The AAP’s recommendations follow recently updated guidelines from the American College Health Association (ACHA) stating that IGRAs are preferred over the 120-year-old tuberculin skin test (TST) for most situations relevant to college health.

“I am pleased to see the American Academy of Pediatrics removing any age threshold for the use of IGRAs,” said Dr. Lindsay Cameron, an AAP member, pediatric infectious disease physician and pediatrician in Houston, Texas. “The new guidelines resonate with the growing recognition by TB control experts of the value of using the most accurate diagnostic tests available. As part of our comprehensive efforts to eradicate this life-threatening disease, latent TB infection can be detected in at-risk children and adolescents and treated to prevent progression into active and contagious TB disease.”

“Identifying TB infection in children is critical to prevent the spread of TB in the United States,” said Jenny Howard, Vice President, Head of the Immune Response Franchise at QIAGEN. “The expanded AAP recommendations will lead to better detection of TB infection in young children so that they can benefit from preventive treatment. Our customers can now rely on QFT-Plus as the modern gold standard for blood-based tuberculosis detection for patients of all ages.”

The updated childhood TB screening guidelines come as U.S. authorities are expanding the role of latent TB screening in national tuberculosis control efforts.

QIAGEN recently announced a partnership with the International Panel Physicians Association (IPPA) to support and educate panel physicians around the globe on new US CDC tuberculosis screening guidelines that require the use of IGRA tests to ensure a safe immigration process and support the global fight against TB.

Tuberculosis is a contagious bacterial infection spread primarily through coughing by patients with the active pulmonary form of the disease. One in four people worldwide are believed to have latent TB infections, with 5-10% of them expected at some point to progress to active TB disease. Screening for latent TB infection is therefore essential in the effort to end TB. According to the CDC, active TB cases in the U.S. increased 16% in 2023, the highest number of cases since 2012, highlighting the need for increased disease surveillance and testing. TB cases have been rising post-COVID-19 as public health authorities and primary care providers catch up to the “surveillance gap” caused by the COVID pandemic.

QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus is the world’s leading IGRA blood test, with millions of tests performed annually. It is established as a superior alternative to the dated TB skin test (TST), which is less effective in identifying TB infection in people who have received BCG vaccination, which is common for patients from high-TB-burden countries, and in patients who may be unlikely to return for TST interpretation. QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus has helped patients and providers globally by reducing the number of visits to a single blood draw with a faster turnaround time. 70–80 million TB skin tests are performed each year globally, including 16–18 million in the U.S., with healthcare providers increasingly switching to modern IGRA tests.

To learn more about QuantiFERON-TB and tuberculosis control, please visit www.qiagen.com/EndTB.

