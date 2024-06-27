Submit Release
Breast Cancer Surgery Webinar

Enrollment

Email kmaruyama@facs.org for registration.

Course Fee

$30

Includes:

  1. Admission to the live webinar and access to credit claiming
  2. One 56-page, full color patient education booklet*, Your Breast Cancer Surgery for review, use, and evaluation (a $30 value).

* Will be mailed to the address on file upon registration. No refunds.

Contact

For more information, contact:

Amanda Bruggeman
Senior Administrator, Patient Education, Division of Education, American College of Surgeons
abruggeman@facs.org

Katie Maruyama, MSN, RN
Senior Manager, Patient Education, Division of Education, American College of Surgeons
kmaruyama@facs.org

Planning Committee

Dr. Jill Dietz, MD, FACS
Associate professor of surgery, Case Western; president, American Society of Breast Cancer Surgeons (ASBrS); Vice-Chair, NAPBC Standards and Accreditation Committee; director of breast center operations, University Hospitals Case Medical Center

Nancy Gantt, MD, FACS

Professor of surgery, Northeast Ohio Medical University; co-medical director, Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center at Mercy Health, OH

Kathleen Heneghan, PhD, MSN, RN, FAACE

Assistant Director, Patient Education, Division of Education, American College of Surgeons

Kathleen Maruyama, MSN, RN

Senior Manager, Patient Education, Division of Education, American College of Surgeons

