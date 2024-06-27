Exciting Clubhouse Progress at Valencia Grand by GL Homes

GL Homes Valencia Grand Clubhouse is Nearing Completion

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GL Homes is delighted to announce significant progress in the construction of the stunning clubhouse at Valencia Grand, an exclusive 55+ community in the heart of Boynton Beach, Florida. This exquisite 44,000 sq. ft. establishment will elevate the residents' lifestyle with different activities for all interests, from fitness and wellness to social engagement and artistic pursuits.

The clubhouse at Valencia Grand, which is almost finished, is designed to provide a wide range of world-class amenities. Residents will soon enjoy a fully equipped fitness center, a luxurious salon and spa, a gourmet restaurant Valencia del Sol, and the MVP Sports Lounge. The Grand Social Hall is at the heart of the clubhouse and will host various events, activities, and shows.

For those who enjoy outdoor activities, the clubhouse features an expansive pool area with beach entry, lap pools, a whirlpool spa, and shaded cabanas. The racquet club includes 10 tennis courts, 4 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, and bocce courts, making it a hotspot for sports and recreation. Additionally, residents can enjoy a scenic 2.5-mile walking trail that winds through the beautiful landscape of the community.

A dedicated lifestyle director will organize diverse activities, clubs, and events tailored to residents' interests to maintain a lively and engaging social scene. Whether it’s exploring new artistic talents in an art class, enjoying a Broadway-style show, or socializing at the Cheers! Patio Bar, there will always be something exciting happening at Valencia Grand.

Valencia Grand’s prime location in Boynton Beach offers easy access to beautiful beaches, top-tier healthcare facilities, and various dining and shopping options. The luxurious amenities and vibrant lifestyle make Valencia Grand the ideal 55+ community.

GL Homes prioritizes quality and safety with standard features such as concrete block construction, advanced water drainage systems, underground utilities, and durable tile roofs. Homes also come with impact windows and doors, or hurricane shutters, enhancing safety and resale value.

For more information about Valencia Grand and to stay updated on the latest clubhouse developments, please visit Valencia Grand Clubhouse Progress.

About GL Homes

GL Homes has been building exceptional communities in Florida for over four decades, creating beautiful homes that meet the needs and desires of today’s homebuyers. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, GL Homes continues to set the standard for excellence in residential development.