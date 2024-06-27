Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,328 in the last 365 days.

Department Notes Unexpected Increase in Tularemia Reports

June 27, 2024

Department Notes Unexpected Increase in Tularemia Reports

A sharp increase in tularemia cases reported so far this year over what’s typical for the state is concerning officials at the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) because the illness can be potentially life-threatening.

To date, WDH has been notified so far of eight confirmed and suspected cases of tularemia from Sheridan, Campbell and Fremont counties. “Wyoming typically only sees two cases a year. Having eight reports this early in the summer is alarming so we wanted to let people know about the increase,” said Clay Van Houten, Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit manager with WDH. “This isn’t an illness with huge numbers, but it can be quite serious for the people who get sick.”

Van Houten said the department can’t offer a definite reason for this year’s increase, but acknowledged weather conditions could be involved.

Tularemia, also known as “rabbit fever,” is a bacterial illness that frequently affects rabbits, hares and rodents, and has been associated with rabbit and rodent die-offs.

Tularemia can spread to humans in a variety of ways:

  • Skin contact with infected animals, particularly rabbits, hares and rodents
  • The bite of an infected tick
  • The bite of an infected deer fly
  • Drinking contaminated water
  • Breathing in contaminated dust particles
  • Mowing and brush-cutting in areas with deceased animals

Prevent tularemia by avoiding tick and deer fly bites, not drinking untreated surface water, wearing gloves when handling sick or dead animals and avoiding mowing over dead animals.

The symptoms of tularemia can vary depending on how someone was exposed to the bacteria. They can include fever, swollen eyes, a skin ulcer, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain, cough, chest pain and pneumonia.

While tularemia can be treated with antibiotics, if it’s left untreated, infections can be serious and sometimes life-threatening.

“Because tularemia symptoms can be mistaken for other, more common infections, it is important to let your healthcare provider know if you have had any potential tularemia exposures,” Van Houten said.

More information about tularemia can be found at

https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/tularemia/.

 

You just read:

Department Notes Unexpected Increase in Tularemia Reports

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more