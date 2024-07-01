ClearML Receives 2024 "Best MLOps Platform" Award in Seventh Annual AI Breakthrough Awards
ClearML is recognized for its market-leading, open source, end-to-end AI and ML platformSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearML, the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, today announced that that for the second year in a row, it has been selected as the winner of the “Best MLOps Platform” award in the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards by AI Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global artificial intelligence (AI) market.
ClearML recently announced several groundbreaking solutions that helped the company win the “Best MLOPs Platform” category, including:
- New AI orchestration and compute management capabilities, making it the first AI platform to support Kubernetes, Slurm, PBS, and bare metal for seamless orchestration of AI and machine learning workloads. ClearML now offers the broadest support for AI and HPC workloads in the marketplace.
- Open source fractional GPU functionality, enabling users to optimize their GPU utilization for free.
- A Resource Allocation & Policy Management Center, providing advanced user management for superior quota/over-quota management, priority, and granular control of compute resources allocation policies.
- A Model Monitoring Dashboard designed for viewing all live model endpoints and monitoring their data outflows and compute usage.
- Extensive new capabilities for managing and scheduling GPU compute resources, regardless of whether they are on-premise, in the cloud, or hybrid. Customers can now fully utilize GPUs for maximal usage with minimal costs, resulting in optimized access to their organization’s AI compute – expediting time to market, time to revenue, and time to value.
Now in its 7th year, the annual AI Breakthrough Awards recognize the world’s most innovative companies, technologies and products in the Artificial Intelligence industry today, with a comprehensive set of award categories that recognize trailblazing AI industry innovators. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from around the world.
“We're excited to be awarded the distinction of the ‘Best MLOps Platform’ at such a significant time in the AI market,” said Noam Harel, Co-founder and GM, North America of ClearML. “AI and machine learning tools help organizations tackle the toughest parts of building, training, and deploying Generative AI and ML models. You can’t separate the processes from the technology, which is why a unified MLOps platform like ClearML is so important. It automates and streamlines the whole AI development lifecycle, making it easier to bring models to market. With ClearML, you can easily experiment, develop, deploy, monitor, and retrain your models in a smooth, repeatable process. This way, you can quickly turn your data into business value and innovation, speeding up your time to market and boosting revenue.”
ABOUT CLEARML
As the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, ClearML is used by more than 1,600 enterprise customers to develop a highly repeatable process for their end-to-end AI model lifecycle, from product feature exploration to model deployment and monitoring in production. Use all of our modules for a complete ecosystem or plug in and play with the tools you have. ClearML is an NVIDIA DGX-ready Software Partner and is trusted by more than 250,000 forward-thinking Data Scientists, Data Engineers, ML Engineers, DevOps, Product Managers and business unit decision makers at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://clear.ml.
