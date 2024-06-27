Phycocyanin Market Expected to Reach $409.8 Million by 2030

Phycocyanin Market

Allied Market Research forecasts a robust growth at 9.6% CAGR for phycocyanin, driven by rising demand for natural food colors and health benefits.

Phycocyanin's natural origin and health-promoting properties are fueling its adoption in diverse industries.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Phycocyanin Market by Form, Grade and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030, The global phycocyanin market size is expected to reach $409.8 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

📍𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12344

𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚀 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞! 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫. 🛍️

Phycocyanin belongs to the light harvesting phycobiliprotein family. It is found in Cryptophyceae, cyanobacteria, Rhodophyceae and according to the species it is called as C-PC and R-PC. It has been gaining major popularity in medical and biotechnology filed as C-phycocyanin isolated from S. platensis having many therapeutic efficacies such as anticancer properties, free radical scavenging activity, and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

North America and Europe are critically banning use of synthetic colors in food & beverages, owing to its health hazards hyperactivity in the children and skin allergies. For instance, European Food Safety Authority, the regulatory agency of EU countries has banned the utilization of synthetic color for food safety for the products that are consumed in EU countries, which subsequently promotes the growth for natural color market; thus, indirectly boosting the demand for phycocyanin during the forecast period.

The phycocyanin market is segmented on the basis of form, grade, application, and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and liquid. On the basis of grade, the market is divided into food grade, pharma grade and reagent & analytical grade. By application, it is segregated into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

Phycocyanin is a blue pigment-protein complex from the light-harvesting phycobiliprotein family, found in cyanobacteria (such as Spirulina) and certain red algae. It is used for its vibrant blue color and potential health benefits.

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐜𝐨𝐜𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧:

🫴 Natural Colorant: Phycocyanin is widely used as a natural blue colorant in foods and beverages, replacing synthetic dyes like Blue No. 1.

🫴 Antioxidant Properties: It exhibits strong antioxidant activity, helping to neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.

🫴 Anti-Inflammatory Effects: Research suggests that phycocyanin may help reduce inflammation, making it beneficial for conditions like arthritis.

🫴 Immune System Support: It may enhance the immune response by promoting the production of antibodies and other immune cells.

🫴 Potential Anti-Cancer Activity: Some studies indicate that phycocyanin might have anti-cancer properties, inhibiting the growth of cancer cells.

📍𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

🫴 - Food and Beverage Industry: Used in smoothies, ice creams, candies, and drinks for its color and health benefits.

🫴 - Cosmetics: Incorporated into skincare products for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

🫴 - Nutraceuticals: Available in supplement form, often marketed for its health benefits.

📍𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Ongoing research is exploring the various health benefits and potential therapeutic applications of phycocyanin, as well as ways to optimize its extraction and stability for commercial use.

According to the phycocyanin market trends, on the basis of form, the liquid segment was valued at $11.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $39.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2030. Liquid phycocyanin has been gaining significant traction among end users as liquid phycocyanin is more concentrated than powder so food & beverages manufacturing companies need liquid phycocyanin in lesser quantity.

On the basis of grade, the reagent & analytical grade segment is estimated to reach $14.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.1%. The grades of the phycocyanin are based on the purity of the phycocyanin and on the basis of purity, it is used in various applications such as pharmaceutical, biomedical, and food & beverages. C-PC purity is defined as the ratio between the absorbances at 620 nm and 280 nm; when this ratio is ≥ 0.7, C-PC is considered to be of food grade purity and when ≥ 4.0 it is considered to be of analytical grade purity. Analytical grade phycocyanin is used for pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals applications as it is a nontoxic and non-carcinogenic natural coloring agent.

As per application, the cosmetic segment is estimated to reach $32.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9%. Phycocyanin has been gaining considerable popularity cosmetic and personal care industry, owning to its free radical scavenging and anti-inflammatory properties. Growth in demand for premium cosmetic products and greater acceptance for the organic and natural ingredient-based cosmetic products are likely to surge the growth of the phycocyanin through cosmetic segment. For instance, Kunye’s Nourish Face Mask has gained major popularity among the health-conscious customers. Nourish Face Mask is an organic face mask that combines formula such as phycocyanin, wheatgrass, neem, sea kelp, and Canadian bentonite Clay.

📍𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12344

Region wise, Europe has been gaining considerable traction in the phycocyanin market, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. EFSA, the regulatory agency of EU countries for food safety, has banned the use of synthetic colors in the products consumed in EU countries, which is expected to boost the growth of the natural color market. Changes in consumer preferences toward nutritious and healthy products is the new trend for which companies are launching innovative products to supplement the demands of the modern society. Thus, growing demand for organic and natural food color and high inclination toward nutritious foods products are expected to accelerate the growth of the Europe phycocyanin market during the forecast period.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐜𝐨𝐜𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.

⁕ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

→ 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐂𝐨.

→ 𝐃𝐃𝐖 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

→ 𝐃𝐈𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

→ 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂

→ 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐠𝐚𝐞 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

→ 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬

→ 𝐏𝐡𝐲𝐜𝐨-𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

→ 𝐐𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐚𝐨 𝐙𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐁𝐢𝐨 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

→ 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐚-𝐀𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

→ 𝐘𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐀 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

📍𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A12344

⁕ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- - The phycocyanin market was valued at $155.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $409.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

- - By form, the powder segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

- - In 2020, depending on application, the nutraceuticals segment was valued at $18.9 million, accounting for 12.2% of the global functional pet food market share.

- - In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $107.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.