Mayor Bowser Announces $25 Million Federal Grant for New York Avenue Bridge and Lincoln Connector Trail Project

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) was awarded a $25 million federal grant for a transformative project that will enhance transportation infrastructure along the New York Avenue NE corridor. The New York Avenue Bridge and Lincoln Connector Trail Project will include the construction of a nearly two-mile multimodal path and the rehabilitation of the New York Avenue NE Bridge, significantly improving connectivity and safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and freight vehicles.

“This project is going to help us build a more connected DC and create a safer, better experience for residents and visitors traveling across the Anacostia River,” said Mayor Bowser. “Thank you to the Biden-Harris Administration for this critical funding that will transform our city’s roadways, bridges and trails.”

The DDOT grant was awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant program in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The grant will help fund a $35 million project that will create a crucial east-west pedestrian and bicycle connection across the Anacostia River, linking the Fort Lincoln neighborhood, a federally defined historically disadvantaged community, to the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail. This new infrastructure will not only promote active transportation but also rehabilitate a critical bridge that is essential for freight connections.

“We are pleased to receive this federal grant, which will help us enhance our transportation infrastructure and further our MoveDC goals in this community,” said DDOT Acting Director Sharon Kershbaum. “This project will provide critical improvements for pedestrian and bicycle safety, as well as ensure the resilience and reliability of the New York Avenue Bridge for years to come. We are committed to building a more connected, safe, and sustainable transportation network for all residents and visitors of Washington, DC.”

The New York Avenue Bridge and Lincoln Connector Trail Project will provide active, safe, and direct transportation connections across the Anacostia River in two major ways:

A 1.8-mile path will start at the intersection of Bladensburg Road NE and Eastern Avenue NE, traveling southeast along Eastern Avenue NE, then southwest, and finally southeast again along Commodore Joshua Barney Drive NE until reaching the New York Avenue Bridge. A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge will be constructed parallel to the New York Avenue Bridge. The bicycle and pedestrian bridge will connect the new shared-use path to the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, enhancing access to the greater Washington, DC bikeway network.

The rehabilitation of the New York Avenue Bridge will address erosion issues and improve freight connections. Key enhancements include:

Adding protective materials to prevent erosion, ensuring the stability of the bridge piers and channel bed.

Repairing concrete supporting piers and abutments on the underside of the bridge.

Replacing the bridge’s steel coating with an improved, more durable urethane coating system.

Repairing or replacing protective walls and metal railings.

Improving median barriers and bridge approaches (e.g., guardrail transitions).

Repairing and/or replacing bridge and navigation lighting.

The project is expected to be in the design phase through Fiscal Year (FY) 2025, with construction expected to begin in FY26. The remaining $10 million in project costs will be covered by a $5 million match from local funding and $5 million coming from federal formula and local match sources.

This will be the second major infrastructure project along the New York Avenue NE corridor. Currently, DDOT is constructing a $41 million infrastructure project to significantly improve the Florida Avenue and New York Avenue NE intersection by realigning and adding two-way traffic to First Street NE; restoring two-way traffic on Florida Avenue NE; adding protected bicycle lanes; and including three new public park spaces. That project is scheduled for completion in December 2024.

To learn more about the New York Avenue Bridge over the Anacostia River project, please visit new-york-avenue-bridge-over-anacostia-river-dcgis.hub.arcgis.com/.



This is the fourth straight year that DDOT has been awarded a RAISE grant. Previous awards are:

$15 million for the Benning Road Reconstruction and Streetcar Project in 2021

$10 million for the South Capitol Street Trail in 2022

$20 million for the Wheeler Road Multimodal Safety & Access Project in 2023

$6.5 million for the Arboretum Bridge and Kenilworth Park South Trail in 2023

In addition, earlier this year, DDOT secured a $34 million grant under the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects program (called INFRA) to focus on safety and mobility improvements along East Capitol Street.

