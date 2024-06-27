Low County Unemployment Continues Across Tennessee

NASHVILLE – Tennessee set a record low for statewide unemployment in May when its seasonally adjusted rate dropped to 3% for the first time. The latest county unemployment data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development showed continued low county unemployment across the state.

All 95 counties had unemployment rates at or below 4.4% in May and only five counties had a jobless number at or above 4%.

Eighty-six counties saw a slight uptick in their rates during May, while three counties recorded lower rates, and unemployment in six counties remained unchanged from April.

Sevier and Williamson counties had the lowest unemployment in the state in May with a rate of 2.1%. Sevier County’s number was unchanged from the previous month, while Williamson County’s rate inched up 0.1 of a percentage point.

Moore County had the next lowest rate at 2.2%, which mirrored its April rate.

Bledsoe County’s marked the highest rate in the state. At 4.4%, unemployment in the county increased by 0.5 of a percentage point between April and May.

McNairy County had the next highest rate for the month at 4.2%, which was an increase of 0.5 of a percentage point. Both Lauderdale and Scott counties had rates of 4.1%, which amounted to an increase of 0.1 of a percentage point in Lauderdale County and 0.5 of a percentage point in Scott County.

A breakdown of the May 2024 county unemployment data is available here.

Most Tennessee counties reported unemployment rates that were lower than the seasonally adjusted national rate for May, which was 4%.

The state and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted to factor in seasonal economic influences such as school breaks and severe weather conditions, while county unemployment rates are not.

The analysis of Tennessee’s June unemployment data will be available at 1:30 p.m. CDT on July 18, 2024.