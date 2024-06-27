Submit Release
Hire A Maid Continues Its Support for Cleaning for a Reason

Hire A Maid continues its long-standing support for Cleaning for a Reason, providing essential free cleaning services to individuals battling cancer.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire A Maid, a leading professional cleaning provider in Toronto, York, and Durham region, reaffirms its commitment to Cleaning for a Reason, an initiative dedicated to offering free house cleaning services to cancer patients. Founded in 2008 in the Greater Toronto Area, the company has supported Cleaning for a Reason since its inception, upholding a commitment to giving back to the community and empathy.

Cleaning for a Reason is a nonprofit organization that partners with cleaning services across North America to assist those undergoing cancer treatment by providing a cleaner, healthier home environment at no charge.

"Our support for Cleaning for a Reason is deeply embedded in our company’s ethos," said Carol Dinn, CEO of Hire A Maid. "The opportunity to provide some relief and comfort to those undergoing cancer treatment is a responsibility we take seriously. It’s about contributing positively and meaningfully in times of need."

About: Established in 2008, Hire A Maid has distinguished itself as a leader in the cleaning industry, consistently delivering reliable and efficient residential and commercial cleaning services across the Greater Toronto Area – including Downtown Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Richmond Hill, Markham, Whitby, Oshawa and beyond. Each team member of the company undergoes rigorous background checks and is a thoroughly trained, insured, and WSIB-protected employee to ensure the highest level of service and security for all clients. Hire A Maid is committed to achieving 100% client satisfaction, and maintaining a high standard of excellence with every cleaning.

For more information, visit: hireamaid.ca

Carol Dinn
Hire A Maid Housecleaning Services Inc.
+1 416-463-6243
hello@hireamaid.ca

