Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SCOTUS Purdue Decision

Thursday, June 27, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement after the United States Supreme Court today rejected Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan, which included $6 billion to go towards fighting the opioid crisis.

“Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family helped create and fuel an opioid crisis that is still killing North Carolinians – twelve people overdose every day on average. The Court’s ruling means we now have to go back to the negotiating table. Purdue and the Sacklers must pay so we can save lives and help people live free of addiction. If they won’t pay up, I’ll see them in court.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision in the Purdue case does not affect the $1.4 billion in opioid settlement funds already flowing to North Carolina from settlements that I helped negotiate with the big three drug distributors, Johnson & Johnson, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Allergan, and Teva, along with funds from the Mallinckrodt bankruptcy. Visit our NC Payment Schedule Dashboard to learn more.”

