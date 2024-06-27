Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build Honored with Prestigious 2024 Chrysalis Award
Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build has won an award at the 2024 Chrysalis Awards in the category for projects valued between $150,000 and $300,000.JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build, a distinguished leader in the remodeling industry operating in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, has been honored with a 2024 Chrysalis Award for Remodeling Excellence. The company won the award in the category of Residential Interior, with a project budget between $150,000 and $300,000.
The 2024 Chrysalis Awards saw entries from across the United States, with 72 companies honored for their remodeling projects. The entries were judged on the creativity of design, the innovative application of materials, and the overall impact on the structure and space.
"We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by the Chrysalis Awards in our very first year of entry. This award is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team," said the Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build owner and president Michael Sarah. He continued: "Winning this award inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries and making our mark in the remodeling industry."
About: Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build is an acclaimed leader in the design-build sector, serving Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Renowned for crafting custom solutions that perfectly align with each client’s vision, the company offers all-encompassing project management from concept through completion. Driven by a commitment to impeccable craftsmanship and cutting-edge design, Northeast Kitchen Remodel & Design Build’s extensive portfolio showcases a range of custom remodeling projects, comprehensive design-build services, and sophisticated home additions.
