Vietnam Airlines Named Among World’s Best 25 Airlines for 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnam Airlines, a 4-star airline and flag carrier of Vietnam, placed 11th among the world’s best 25 airlines for 2024 according to AirlineRatings.com. The top 10 ranked airlines include: Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Cathay Pacific Airways, Air New Zealand, Emirates, Air France/KLM, All Nippon Airways, Etihad Airways, Qantas, and Virgin Australia/Atlantic.
The judging panel considered a range of criteria that included safety and product rating, fleet age, profitability, serious incidents, passenger reviews from several sources, innovation and forward fleet orders.
Vietnam Airlines surpassed other airlines thanks to its continued efforts to improve service quality. Vietnam Airlines is currently the first and only airline in Vietnam to be recognized as a "Global 5-Star Airline" by Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX).
The flag carrier affirms its world-class service and exceptional hospitality through its growing fleet; on time performance; ground and air services; strong Vietnamese cultural identity, and human factors. The airline’s campaign "Cherish Every Mile" represents its aspiration to transform ordinary flights into unforgettable journeys.
Vietnam Airlines boasts an innovative and efficient wide-body fleet that includes the Boeing 787-10, Boeing 787-9, and Airbus A350, elevating the flying experience to new heights. The airline is expecting additional reception of the Boeing 787-10 - one of the largest and most modern variants in the Boeing 787 family and is also the largest aircraft type in Vietnam's aviation to date.
The airline is set to revamp its inflight offerings including an array of entertainment options and a culinary experience that reflects the finesse of Vietnamese cuisine. In terms of ground services, Vietnam Airlines has been applying new technology to processes and diversifying services to better serve distinct customer groups.
Vietnam Airlines was also named among the top five most punctual airlines in Asia Pacific as of April 2024 by Cirium, a leader in aviation analytics. Dedicated teams at Vietnam Airlines are highly praised by international passengers for their professionalism, courtesy, and attentiveness. In 2023, The Customer Satisfaction Index of domestic and foreign passengers exceeded the airline’s targets. More than 9,100 appreciation letters were received in 2023 - an increase of 30% compared to the same period last year.
AirlineRatings, headquartered in Australia, is the world’s best one-stop airline safety and product rating review website of more than 435 global airlines. Since the awards launched in 2014, AirlineRatings.com's scoring and categories have changed “to reflect industry dynamics and customer expectations.”
Earlier, AirlineRatings recognized Vietnam Airlines as one of "World's Best Airlines for 2023" and "Best Value Premium Economy Award for 2024” based on criteria covering safety, fleet, comfort and value.
About Vietnam Airlines
Vietnam Airlines is the flag carrier of Vietnam and a leading carrier in Southeast Asia, connecting the world’s most thriving cities to mesmerizing travel destinations across both its regional neighborhood and the greater globe by operating 100 routes to 21 domestic and 30 international destinations. Vietnam Airlines has spearheaded Vietnam’s aviation market – one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world – throughout 30 years of development at a double-digit annual growth rate. Positioning itself as a modern airline with an internationally recognizable brand, Vietnam Airlines aims to be designated as a 5-star, leading Asian airline. To learn more, visit VietnamAirlines.com.
Jamie Killin
