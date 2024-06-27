Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes Donates Over 800 Meal Kits to Naples Food Bank

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ezratti Family’s GL Homes, one of Florida's biggest privately owned homebuilders, has kicked off their “Summer of Service” with a “Pack the Pantry” event. Volunteers from Valencia Trails in Naples and RiverCreek in Estero competed in a friendly competition at the event supporting Harry Chapin Food Bank, based in Naples. The event consisted of two teams of community employees who competed to make the most meal kits in a two-hour time frame.

Through its Summer of Service, GL Homes employees and their families worked hard to assemble an abundance of nutritious kits. These kits consisted of pasta, sauce, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, and shelf stable milk. The kits were curated to be able to feed a Southwest Florida Family of four for two weeks. About 178,000 people in Southwest Florida faced food scarcity in 2022 and almost 41,000 of those were young adults and children, according to Feeding America.

Harry Chapin Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief nonprofit in Southwest Florida, serving several counties. The nonprofit rescues and distributes donated food, feeding 250,000 people each month. The non-profit sends these meals to Americans in Southwest Florida that are in need.

The amount has increased since the prior year and is predicted to keep getting bigger as the residents in Southwest Florida expand.

Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes also donated $10,000 to the food bank to cover the cost of the food used at the event. “We are proud of our volunteers for their dedication to helping people in need, and we are very pleased with how the event turned out. We are certainly going to continue to support Harry Chapin Food Bank with another exciting event in the future,” said Dianna Betancourt, Vice President, and Project Manager of Rivercreek for GL Homes.

The 55+ community, Valencia Trails won by just five meal kits, with a total of 891 kits made.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a uniquely American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would thrive in the marketplace, GL Homes has since grown into one of Florida’s largest homebuilders.

Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, is President of GL Homes and leads the charge in overseeing operations across the state of Florida today. With a more than 45-year track record, countless industry awards and accolades, and most importantly more than 100,000 happy GL Homes homeowners, it's easy to see how Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across both Florida and the nation.