Follow the ‘Top Chef’ Trail Across Wisconsin

Travel Wisconsin resources highlight filming locations, culinary gems throughout state

MADISON, Wis. (June 27, 2024) – With the conclusion of the Wisconsin season of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” Travel Wisconsin is helping residents and travelers continue their culinary adventures by providing resources to follow the journey as seen on this season of “Top Chef.”

Travel Wisconsin developed a “Top Chef” landing page on TravelWisconsin.com that dives deep into Wisconsin’s food and drink scene and recently launched the Foodie Pass to offer exclusive dining deals in all corners of the state. These resources make it easy for travelers to follow in the footsteps of the Season 21 cheftestants by visiting the destinations featured on the show, as well as discover many more culinary gems throughout Wisconsin.

“Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ showed off Wisconsin’s food scene, culinary traditions and ingredients in a big way, but we know it tastes better in person,” said Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. “This season built an appetite among visitors hungry to make memories in Wisconsin, and Travel Wisconsin offers the resources to help them travel by fork.”

“Episode after episode, ‘Top Chef’ spotlighted why Wisconsin is an outstanding place to visit, live and do business,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “Viewers got a taste of not just our incredible culinary scene but also the great quality of life Wisconsin offers. I encourage folks to explore our wonderful state beyond the television screen and see everything we’re cooking up in Wisconsin.”

The “Top Chef” landing page includes an interactive map detailing locations and culinary experiences featured on Season 21. The map also highlights off-camera spots judges visited when filming and complimented in media interviews and on social media, as well as Travel Wisconsin’s suggested culinary gems around the state. The landing page further tells Wisconsin’s culinary story through videos of foodie hotspots, stories about Wisconsin chefs, restaurants and ingredients, and other trip-planning resources.

Visit the landing page at TravelWisconsin.com/TopChefWisconsin.

Travel Wisconsin’s Foodie Pass, developed in partnership with Bandwango, is a free digital pass to get exclusive deals and discounts at more than 110 culinary establishments like iconic supper clubs, craft breweries and James Beard-nominated restaurants. Visitors sign up for the pass at TravelWisconsin.com/FoodiePass. They then check into featured businesses to access the deals and earn points for each establishment visited. Points unlock custom Travel Wisconsin prizes like stickers, drink tumblers, bandanas and more. Travel Wisconsin’s Foodie Pass is live until June 2025.

Season 21 of “Top Chef” was made in partnership with WEDC and with cooperation from Travel Wisconsin, Visit Milwaukee, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Destination Madison, Destination Door County and the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.

Travel Wisconsin representatives are available for interviews to help your audience make the most of the Top Chef landing page and the Foodie Pass.