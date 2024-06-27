Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,335 in the last 365 days.

Commission launches stakeholder consultation on the Digital Europe Programme

Today, the Commission has launched a 12-week open stakeholder consultation on the Digital Europe Programme (DIGITAL). The consultation seeks to gain insights into the needs of stakeholders related to the digital transformation, DIGITAL’s benefits and possible improvements. As such, it will gather diverse perspectives from small and medium-sized enterprises to non-governmental organisations, academia, social partners, public authorities, and other public and private organisations and citizens from EU Member States and associated countries.

The Commission will then publish a summary report of the consultation findings and the replies from stakeholders on ‘Have Your Say’. The feedback received will inform reflections on possible improvements within DIGITAL, as well as help guide design of future initiatives. The consultation will close on 20 September 2024.

The Digital Europe Programme is an EU funding programme with a budget of over €7.9 billion, focused on bringing digital technology to businesses, citizens and public administrations. The Digital Europe Programme complements the funding available through other EU programmes, such as the Horizon Europe (for research and innovation) and the Connecting Europe Facility (for digital infrastructure), the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the Structural funds, and others.

Source European Commission - Jun 27, 24

You just read:

Commission launches stakeholder consultation on the Digital Europe Programme

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more