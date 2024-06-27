Commission launches stakeholder consultation on the Digital Europe Programme

Today, the Commission has launched a 12-week open stakeholder consultation on the Digital Europe Programme (DIGITAL). The consultation seeks to gain insights into the needs of stakeholders related to the digital transformation, DIGITAL’s benefits and possible improvements. As such, it will gather diverse perspectives from small and medium-sized enterprises to non-governmental organisations, academia, social partners, public authorities, and other public and private organisations and citizens from EU Member States and associated countries.

The Commission will then publish a summary report of the consultation findings and the replies from stakeholders on ‘Have Your Say’. The feedback received will inform reflections on possible improvements within DIGITAL, as well as help guide design of future initiatives. The consultation will close on 20 September 2024.

The Digital Europe Programme is an EU funding programme with a budget of over €7.9 billion, focused on bringing digital technology to businesses, citizens and public administrations. The Digital Europe Programme complements the funding available through other EU programmes, such as the Horizon Europe (for research and innovation) and the Connecting Europe Facility (for digital infrastructure), the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the Structural funds, and others.