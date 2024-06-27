2025 European Prize for Women Innovators open for applications

Today, the Commission has launched the 2025 edition of the European Prize for Women Innovators. This joint initiative, supported by the European Innovation Council (EIC) and the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), celebrates the outstanding achievements of women entrepreneurs behind Europe’s most game-changing innovations. Winners will be selected in three prize categories: EIC Women innovators, EIC Rising innovators and EIT Women leadership.

Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “Europe is home to inspiring women innovators and entrepreneurs leading successful and game-changing companies. The European Prize for Women Innovators highlights their skills and ingenuity, casting them as role models. This prize helps strengthen gender equality in business and tech, championing women innovation talent and women-led companies.”

The prize awards women from across the EU and countries associated to the EU research and innovation programme Horizon Europe, whose disruptive innovations are driving positive change for people and planet. The deadline for applications is 25 September 2024 (17:00 CEST).