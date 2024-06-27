Record Number of Countries to Participate in the Premier World Masters Athletics Championships 2024, Gothenburg, Sweden
EINPresswire.com/ -- The city of Gothenburg, Sweden, will host the World Masters Athletics (WMA) Championships, August 13-25, 2024. The Championships, which date back to 1975, will have a new record of masters athletes and countries in attendance. Over 8000 athletes ranging between the ages 35-100+ will compete in running, jumping, throwing and race-walking events in both stadia and non-stadia, running and walking disciplines.
Sweden tops the entries with 1883 participants, followed by the USA with 602, Germany, 579, United Kingdom 558 and Spain 369. The WMA highlights the attendance of athletes from 111 countries; many are making the journey to Sweden after overcoming the many barriers of training, and the challenge of reaching competition stage, particularly in countries like Cuba, Mongolia, Venezuela, Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Ghana, and Papua New Guinea.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to attract such an unprecedented response to the Gothenburg championships! We take great pride in providing the highest level of competition for masters athletes, but also creating the opportunity to share their intensity and passion with likeminded competitors from around the world. Our athletes have many compelling and unique stories; that are riveting and inspiring. Our Championships are truly a cultural experience in every sense for the participants.” Says Margit Jungman, President of WMA.
WMA and the LOC wish to recognize our partners: Göteborg & Co., the City of Gothenburg and the Swedish Athletics Association, for their involvement in bringing to reality the Gothenburg Championships. The GAA gratefully acknowledges support from Göteborg & Co, Got Event, and the City of Gothenburg.
About us:
The World Masters Athletics organizes, regulates, administers and promotes premier athletic events for athletes thirty-five and over, of all abilities. It also encourages their passion for active healthy competition, global camaraderie, and celebratory spirit. https://www.world-masters-athletics.org
Representing the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), the Gothenburg Athletics Association (GAA) is a key member and the national governing body for track and field in Sweden. GAA is committed to the development and advancement of its 52 affiliated associations, including cultivating a strong community foundation. The GAA’s vision is to promote athletics, as an inclusive and lifelong sport, and create a supportive environment for elite athletes. https://www.2024wmac.com
Media Contact:
LOC: Lotta Larsson
Lotta.Larsson@goteborgsvarvet.se
+46705116100
Clara Northcott
World Masters Athletics
+1 416-562-5900
