Medexus Teams Up With Digital Fashion Designer Christian Harris to Empower People With Hemophilia B to “Be Yourself”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medexus unveiled the first wave of designs from its B Yourself community art project, in collaboration with Christian Harris, a digital fashion designer who has Hemophilia B. The company sent out hollow “Bs” to community members along with art kits, then Christian transformed completed B art into a powerful emblem that was provided to patients and their families at the recent 2024 Coalition for Hemophilia B Symposium.

Visit https://hembyourself.com/ to see how the inaugural project came to life.

Medexus and Mr. Harris are committed to continuing this initiative, to empower kids and adults dealing with Hemophilia B to be themselves, pursue their dreams, and to feel part of a broader community. To participate, send a request via e-mail to BYourself@medexus.com.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform and a growing portfolio of innovative and rare disease treatment solutions. Medexus's current focus is on the therapeutic areas of oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology.

