Traffic Advisory for June 27- July 7, 2024

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Open Streets Newbury, Sunday, June 30, 2024 and Sunday, July 7, 2024

Open Newbury affords residents, visitors, and business owners to experience this vibrant street in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on a car-free street, which will require some temporary parking

regulations on:

Newbury Street from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

The intersections of Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be car-free. The remaining intersections will be open to vehicular traffic for public safety access and general vehicular traffic flow. Parking will be prohibited from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Any vehicles remaining after 6 a.m. will be towed.

July 4th Celebration 2024 – Esplanade – Hatch Shell

Public safety officials have requested parking restrictions to be in place to support the annual celebration at the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade.

Parking restrictions will be in place from June 29-July 5 on the following street:

Beacon Street, North side (even side), from David G. Mugar Way to the dual head meter in front of 120 Beacon Street

Parking restrictions will be in place on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4 on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street (unless already posted)

Back Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way

Chestnut Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Mount Vernon Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Pinckney Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Revere Street, Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street

Parking restrictions will be in place on following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Hereford Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Massachusetts Avenue, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

DOWNTOWN

Boston’s Fourth of July Parade – Thursday, July 4, 2024

The City’s annual Fourth of July parade will start at City Hall Plaza. The route of the parade is short with only one location where a large group of people are expected to gather, due to the reading of the Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House. Typically, the crowd will end up closing Congress Street, State Street and Devonshire Street at the Old State House. The parade will have rolling closures along the route of Cambridge Street, to Tremont Street, to Bromfield Street, to Washington Street, to State Street stopping at the Old State House.

Parking restrictions will be in place at the following locations:

Devonshire Street, Both sides, from State Street to Quaker Lane

State Street, Both sides, from Congress Street to Washington Street

MESSAGE FROM MassDOT: SUMNER TUNNEL UPDATE

The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project is a $160 million investment in the Commonwealth’s infrastructure. To achieve this work,

The Sumner Tunnel will be closed from Friday, July 5, through Monday, August 5, 2024.

The Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project will offer a variety of mitigation options for individuals coming from all travel points.

These mitigation options include free trips on the MBTA Blue Line; free and reduced-cost water ferry options; reduced Commuter Rail fares for riders; reduced parking costs at MBTA and Commuter Rail parking lots and garages; discounted tolls for residents; and additional options for travelers to and from Logan Airport.

Learn more: mass.gov/sumner-tunnel

MassDOT Travel Time Dashboard: mass.gov/info-details/sumner-tunnel-travel-time-dashboard

Please send any comments or questions to: Sumner100@dot.state.ma.us, or call the Sumner Tunnel Project Hot Line: (508) 510-2920.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.