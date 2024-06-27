IPG Further Unifies Data, Engineering, and Tech

KINESSO Global CEO Jarrod Martin Adds Acxiom Oversight to his Remit, Salesforce Specialist RafterOne Aligned with Acxiom

New York, NY, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that it has further unified its data, engineering, martech and adtech technology resources, as Jarrod Martin, current Global CEO of KINESSO, adds oversight of Acxiom, IPG’s data, identity resolution, and marketing cloud services unit to his remit.

The move fully aligns the teams responsible for the engineering behind IPG’s integrated marketing engine, which is the company’s single operating system that connects data, media, creative, production, and commerce. For the engine, Acxiom data and technology ensure that brands can deliver personalized and engaging customer experiences across all their marketing channels, using their preferred clouds and technology partners. Martin will continue to partner closely with Jayna Kothary, Chief Solutions Officer for IPG, to manage the end-to-end development and delivery of the engine, from architecture to engineering and change management.

Also announced today, Salesforce cloud services are being consolidated under Acxiom, including RafterOne, the acquisition IPG made in October 2022. With this addition, Acxiom can now offer clients streamlined consulting, implementation, and operational services, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency for clients across the full suite of Salesforce Clouds – data, marketing, commerce, sales, and service. The combined Salesforce cloud services will become part of Acxiom’s professional services organization, which offers go-to-market services for many other marketing and cloud partners.

Reporting to Martin, Acxiom COO John Watkins, will remain responsible for leading Acxiom’s direct-to-market first-party data management business and will continue to oversee IPG’s data and cloud operations within Acxiom, in addition to all Salesforce cloud services. As part of this announcement, the companies also shared that Keith Camoosa has rejoined IPG from Dentsu and has been named Acxiom’s Chief Product & Technology Innovation Officer, responsible for aligning product strategy with the needs of customers, while also overseeing product development and technology investments. Like Watkins, Camoosa will report to Martin.

These changes are effective immediately.

Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic Group, commented: “Data and identity resolution services are increasingly key to driving growth for brands. This alignment brings together our data and technology stacks, cloud services, and key artificial intelligence investments under one leadership team. The move deepens the connection between Acxiom – the leading provider of data and identity services – with the tools and services that realize value from data for our clients, across the entire Interpublic portfolio.”

Jarrod Martin, Global CEO of KINESSO and Acxiom, said, "I’m humbled and energized to bring together our technology, artificial intelligence investments, and cloud services under one leadership team. Through this integration and by working closely with Jayna and key operating leaders across the group, we can accelerate growth for all IPG clients, resulting in more intelligent marketing strategies. IPG agencies will be able to leverage their clients’ preferred technologies and adopt at a faster scale using the IPG engine to maximize impact. By uniting these groups, we've reduced the distance between the users of the technology and those who develop it. We've created a solution that is both sustainable and future-focused, offering solutions with the optimal level of complexity or simplicity, as needed."

Krakowsky added, “Jarrod is an exceptional leader, with the valuable combination of deep technical expertise, a real understanding of the needs of our clients, and the ability to deliver tools and products that our collective teams adopt to make sense of and activate data in order to drive business outcomes.”

Krakowsky concluded, “When we connect our range of offerings to data- and technology-driven insights, we give brands the speed and agility they need to stay ahead. By further integrating IPG’s technology and data tools, capabilities, and talent, we ensure that our agencies continue to deliver better business outcomes for marketers. With this unified model, we deepen our ability to activate data on behalf of all our clients, unlocking opportunities across the full range of their sales and marketing channels.”

# # #

Attachment