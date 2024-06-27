BlockQuarry Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with Hawkeye Industrial Services to Lead AI Computing Transformation

Collaborative Effort Focuses on Advancing AI Operations and Localized Data Processing Solutions

HOUSTON, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC), a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company, today announced a transformative strategic partnership with Hawkeye Industrial Services. This collaboration will convert the Missouri data processing site into a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) computing facility, poised to lead the industry in high-performance AI operations and localized data processing solutions.

Strategic Vision and Market Opportunity

In an era where AI and high-performance computing (HPC) are rapidly evolving, this partnership positions BlockQuarry and Hawkeye Industrial Services at the forefront of technological innovation. The global AI market, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4% over the next five years, offers substantial opportunities for growth and innovation. Similarly, the HPC market, valued at $50.02 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $109.99 billion by 2032, driven by increasing demands in sectors such as defense, healthcare, banking, and commercial retail. The initial transition phase will begin shortly, with the acquisition of the power contract and land lease in Missouri, dedicated to AI and data processing operations.

About BlockQuarry Corp. and Hawkeye Industrial Services

BlockQuarry Corp. is a Texas-based company known for its innovative approach to energy and infrastructure solutions. This partnership marks a significant expansion into AI computing, leveraging Hawkeye Industrial Services’ specialization in data center management and infrastructure optimization.

Hawkeye Industrial Services brings a wealth of expertise in data center management and infrastructure optimization. Their collaboration with BlockQuarry will focus on leveraging existing infrastructure to facilitate the transition to high-performance AI computing. Hawkeye Industrial Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hylmen, LLC, has a long-standing reputation as a leader in site management and construction. Additionally, Hawkeye Industrial Services has proprietary procedures and systems that find the most efficient way to stand up and operate new sites and their focus will be on identifying the fastest path to profitability for each new site. For this project, a team of highly trained, former GE engineers have been assembled to focus on building and maintaining all new sites during this expansion.

Key Highlights of the Announcement:

Strategic Partnership: BlockQuarry Corp. and Hawkeye Industrial Services are establishing a joint venture to transform a current Missouri data processing site into a state-of-the-art AI computing facility.

BlockQuarry Corp. and Hawkeye Industrial Services are establishing a joint venture to transform a current Missouri data processing site into a state-of-the-art AI computing facility. Industry Growth Potential: The global AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% over the next five years, driven by advancements in AI technologies and increasing demand across various industries.

The global AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% over the next five years, driven by advancements in AI technologies and increasing demand across various industries. Efficient Operations: Leveraging BlockQuarry’s existing infrastructure to allow for efficient management of energy costs and demand, critical for high-performance AI operations.

Expanding Market Opportunities

“This strategic partnership with Hawkeye Industrial Services represents a pivotal moment for BlockQuarry. By combining our strengths and transforming the Missouri data processing site, we are set to deliver unparalleled AI solutions that will drive significant value for our stakeholders,” stated Alonzo Pierce, President and Chair, BlockQuarry Corp. The partnership aims to capitalize on the high-growth potential of the AI and HPC markets.

With advancements in AI technologies and a growing need for high-performance computing solutions, the collaboration between BlockQuarry and Hawkeye Industrial Services is set to meet the increasing demands of various industries. “We are excited to partner with BlockQuarry and utilize our combined expertise to convert existing infrastructure into a high-powered AI data processing operation. The potential for innovation and growth in this collaboration is immense,” said Hayden Vaught, CEO of Hawkeye Industrial Services.

Contact Information

Email: info@blockquarry.io

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable, and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining and AI.

About Hawkeye Industrial Services

Hawkeye Industrial Services is a technology and engineering firm specializing in AI computing and data processing. Committed to innovation and excellence, Hawkeye delivers advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

BlockQuarry Corp. and Hawkeye Industrial Services are trademarks of their respective owners.