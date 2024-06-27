Netgate Unveils the 8300 Secure Router with TNSR Software
New Appliance Delivers 100 Gbps+ Performance and Advanced Routing/VPN Capabilities
The Netgate 8300 represents a significant milestone in routing and VPN performance and redefines the boundaries of what is possible in a compact and affordable secure router appliance.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, a leading provider of secure networking solutions, is excited to announce the release of the Netgate 8300 Secure Router with TNSR® software, a 100 Gbps+ solution designed for service providers, virtual/remote offices, and businesses embracing edge-to-cloud applications that require extensive routing and VPN aggregation capabilities. This high-performance, secure router redefines networking with unmatched flexibility, expandability, and scalability.
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
"The Netgate 8300 represents a significant milestone in routing and VPN performance and redefines the boundaries of what is possible in a compact and affordable secure router appliance," said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
The Netgate 8300 features the Intel® Xeon® D-1733NT eight core CPU with integrated Intel AVX-512 acceleration and 16GB of DDR4 memory. The Intel AVX-512 instruction set on the Xeon D-1733NT combined with Netgate's IIMB optimizes VPN encryption and decryption operations, increasing VPN throughput and reducing computational overhead. Enclosed in a 1U chassis with a removable power supply (and optional redundant PSUs) and integrated IPMI/BMC, the Netgate 8300 includes 4x10G SFP+ ports, 4x1G SFP ports, 3x2.5G ports, and support for 1xPCIe 3.0 x8 card and 1xPCIe 4.0 x16 card for additional expansion. Netgate has qualified 25G and 100G NICs for this system, available as optional add-ons or as a separate purchase.
The Netgate 8300 offers an increase of 500% in forwarding and 222% in VPN performance compared to its predecessor, the Netgate 1541. The Netgate 8300 achieves:
• Over 110 Gbps of L3 Routing, ensuring seamless data flow and optimal network efficiency.
• Over 108 Gbps of Access Control List Filtering controls network traffic flow with specified security rules.
• Over 47 Gbps of VPN Capability, supporting secure, high-speed remote access.
(Using iperf3-bidirectional performance testing.)
Powered by TNSR software, the Netgate 8300 provides a full suite of routing, VPN, and management capabilities out of the box. Dynamic routing protocols, VRF, VRRP, and policy-based routing enable advanced traffic management scenarios. Support for IPsec and WireGuard, as well as the latest encryption standards, secures site-to-site and remote user VPN connections.
IT automation platforms like Ansible®, SaltStack®, Puppet®, or Chef® can manage the TNSR software configuration on the Netgate 8300 through both CLI and RESTCONF API. These go beyond traditional GUI management techniques to enable speed and multi-instance management orchestration at scale, along with low-cost deployment and automated operation.
To purchase the Netgate 8300 Secure Router, visit the Netgate Store. To learn more about TNSR software, visit netgate.com. For additional information or questions, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software – the world's leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company's open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Esther Cheng
Netgate
+1 512-646-4100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Other