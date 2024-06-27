AlayaCare Launches AlayaCare Apps: Revolutionizing Home Care with Personalized and Custom Built Solutions

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a global technology platform for home and community-based care, announced today the launch of AlayaCare Apps. Through AlayaCare Apps, home-based care providers can tailor their software environment to their unique workflows and processes that is purpose-built for their specific needs, while saving time and money.



AlayaCare Apps offers both custom apps that are developed for each provider’s unique needs and requirements, as well as library apps — a catalog of pre-built applications that can be rapidly deployed without custom development, providing quick access to tailored solutions without extensive development costs.

“With the new AlayaCare Apps, providers can differentiate their services against competitors and future-proof their technology investments by easily evolving the platform to meet changing dynamics, ensuring long-term adaptability and scalability,” said Adrian Schauer, CEO and Founder of AlayaCare. “These personalized apps integrate seamlessly into the AlayaCare Cloud platform, providing a cohesive and efficient user experience. Agencies can achieve process optimization quickly, minimizing inefficiencies and complex workarounds so they can focus on delivering the highest-quality care possible.”

With AlayaCare Apps, providers can:

Streamline Operations: Personalized apps designed to fit specific workflows and integrate seamlessly into existing processes.

Accelerate Time-to-Value: Process-driven apps deployed in days or weeks to boost efficiency and improve business operations.

Simplify Workflows: Eliminate the need for multiple tools by consolidating tasks within an intuitive interface tailored to caregivers’ needs.

Improve Care Outcomes: Stay ahead of changing requirements and emerging patient needs with a future-proof solution that supports growing needs.

For more information about AlayaCare Apps, please visit https://alayacare.com/alayacare-apps.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com.

