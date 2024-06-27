Dr. Nicolas Biro Joins DLV Vision, Enhancing Oculoplastic Services

Westlake Village, California, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



[Westlake] — DLV Vision, a premier surgical and eye care practice, announces the addition of Dr. Nicolas Biro to their distinguished team of eye care professionals. A board-certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Biro brings specialized expertise in oculoplastic surgery, cosmetic eyelid surgery, and cosmetic fillers and injectables to DLV Vision, broadening the scope of advanced treatments available to their patients.

Dr. Biro's impressive credentials include a rigorous fellowship in Oculoplastic and Orbital Surgery and Neuro-Ophthalmology at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, known for being the nation’s first eye hospital and one of its most revered. His academic journey also encompasses a pivotal ophthalmology residency at the University of South Florida and an internship at New York University.

"Bringing Dr. Biro into our team marks a significant enhancement in our oculoplastic surgery capabilities," said Paul Dougherty, M.D., medical director at DLV Vision. "His arrival is a boon not only for our practice but for the entire community we serve. Dr. Biro's extensive training and proven expertise will enable us to offer a broader range of advanced oculoplastic procedures and deliver exceptional results that our patients expect from DLV Vision."

Dr. Biro is renowned for his holistic approach to patient care, emphasizing the interconnectedness of facial aesthetics and eye health. This perspective aligns seamlessly with DLV Vision’s patient-centered philosophy, ensuring that every treatment plan is tailored to meet the unique needs and goals of each patient.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at DLV Vision and look forward to making a significant impact on our patients’ quality of life," said Dr. Biro. "Oculoplastic surgery not only improves visual function and comfort but also enhances overall facial aesthetics. I am eager to apply my skills and knowledge to help our patients achieve the best possible outcomes."

At DLV Vision, Dr. Biro will spearhead a range of specialized services. He will perform blepharoplasty, commonly known as eyelid surgery, which corrects droopy eyelids to enhance both vision and appearance. Additionally, he will offer cosmetic injectables and fillers to enhance facial features and reduce the signs of aging. Dr. Biro will also conduct reconstructive eyelid surgery to address issues stemming from trauma, tumors, or congenital defects.

His expertise extends to treating eyelid malpositions such as ptosis, entropion, and ectropion, where he will work to restore proper eyelid function and comfort. Moreover, he will manage tear duct obstructions to alleviate chronic tearing and infections, further broadening the comprehensive care DLV Vision provides to its patients.

Beyond his clinical pursuits, Dr. Biro is committed to advancing the field of ophthalmology through ongoing research and education. He has authored several scholarly articles and continues to share his expertise by lecturing at educational seminars and workshops.

Dr. Biro’s appointment also strengthens DLV Vision’s commitment to community engagement. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Dr. Biro expands the practice’s ability to serve a diverse patient population in Southern California. His ability to communicate effectively with Spanish-speaking patients ensures that all individuals receive the personalized care and attention they deserve.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have someone of Dr. Biro’s caliber join our practice," said Dr. Dougherty. "His expertise will not only enhance our service offerings but also strengthen our mission to provide cutting-edge, customized solutions for all our patients."

As DLV Vision continues to expand its services and expertise, the addition of Dr. Biro is expected to play a pivotal role in the practice’s growth and in maintaining its reputation as a leader in comprehensive eye care. Patients seeking oculoplastic consultations with Dr. Biro can now schedule appointments at DLV Vision’s Westlake location.

For more information about DLV Vision and the comprehensive eye care services they offer, please visit DLV Vision's website at https://www.doughertylaservision.com/.

