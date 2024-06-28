Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Highly Anticipated New Album Red Moon Rising
Out Now on CD, 180-gram Colored Vinyl, And On All Digital Platforms via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman RecordsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern rock band Robert Jon & The Wreck are thrilled to announce the release of their latest album, Red Moon Rising, available NOW on CD, 180-gram colored vinyl, and on all digital platforms via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley, the album offers a fresh take on Southern rock with its funk-infused rhythms and thought-provoking lyrics, signaling the band’s evolution into a new musical era with a rapidly growing fanbase. STREAM ‘RED MOON RISING’ NOW. Watch the Official Music Video for “Down No More” HERE
The band has also unveiled a music video for their latest single, “Down No More,” a joyful, breezy, acoustic-driven, country-pop leaning track that showcases their versatility and knack for storytelling. “‘Down No More’ is a song we co-wrote with Dylan Altman (Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean) during a trip to Nashville,” Robert Jon adds. “This song reveals that you can be down on yourself or down on your luck but there’s always a bright side and you don’t have to be down no more.”
“Red Moon Rising is a new chapter for Robert Jon & The Wreck,” shares frontman Robert Jon. “We as a band are very excited for its release and for everyone to hear it! We want to thank Kevin Shirley, all the co-writers on this record, and everyone at Journeyman Records for helping us in making this record.”
Red Moon Rising has already garnered critical acclaim. Planet Mosh praised it as “groundbreaking” and awarded it 5 stars, highlighting the band’s consistent delivery of innovative music since their formation in 2011, while Vintage Rock noted that “the album captures the essence of the band’s transformative years, setting a new course for their musical odyssey.”
Red Moon Rising features a blend of powerful storytelling and diverse musical influences, with standout tracks such as “Ballad of A Broken Hearted Man,” which as hit over 1 million views on YouTube, “Give Love,” “Dragging Me Down,” and “Worried Mind” showcasing the band’s ability to connect deeply with their audience. With its dynamic range and emotional depth, Red Moon Rising sets a new standard for the Southern rock genre.
To celebrate the album release, Robert Jon & The Wreck graciously donated autographed signs from their "Give Love" music video to support Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), a501(c)(3) non-profit, which funds music education programs in schools. The signed posters featured in the music video, packaged with their newest album, is the perfect gift for fans to add to their music collection! All proceeds raised from the "Give Love" auction will go directly to KTBA. The auction is live now and will end on Monday, July 8 at 11:59pm EST. BID HERE! https://go.rallyup.com/givelove
Since their debut in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have captivated audiences worldwide, turning the Southern rock sound on its head and making it distinctly their own. With Robert Jon Burrison’s lead vocals and guitar, Andrew Espantman on drums and vocals, Henry James Schneekluth’s lead guitar and vocals, Warren Murrel on bass, and Jake Abernathie on keyboards, the band’s synergy on stage is undeniable. As they embark on this next phase with Red Moon Rising, they invite both longtime followers and new listeners to join in the celebration of their ongoing evolution and the indomitable spirit of rock ‘n’ roll.
Robert Jon & The Wreck are currently on an expansive tour across Europe, bringing their dynamic live performances to fans around the world. Known for their electrifying stage presence and incredible synergy, their live concerts are immersive experiences filled with high-energy performances, soulful guitar solos, and powerful vocal harmonies. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit robertjonandthewreck.com.
‘Red Moon Rising’ by Robert Jon & The Wreck
1. Stone Cold Killer
2. Trouble
3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man
4. Red Moon Rising
5. Dragging Me Down
6. Hold On
7. Down No More
8. Help Yourself
9. Worried Mind
10. Give Love
11. Rager (CD Bonus Track)
12. Hate To See You Go (CD Bonus Track)
Summer EU Dates:
Friday, June 28 - Sala MON - Madrid, ES
Saturday, June 29 - Sala Fanatic - Sevilla, ES
Sunday, June 30 - La Trinchera - Málaga, ES
Wednesday, July 3 - Loco Club - Valencia, ES
Thursday, July 4 - Enscenario Santander - Santander, ES
Friday, July 5 - Cognac Blues Folies Festival - Cognac, FR
Saturday, July 6 - Puistoblues Festival - Jarvenpaa, FI
Monday, July 8 - Spirit of 66 - Verviers, BE
Tuesday, July 9 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, DE
Wednesday, July 10 - Die Kantine - Köln, DE
Thursday, July 11 - Tolhuistuin - Amsterdam, NL
Friday, July 12 - Bospop - Weert, NL
Summer-Fall US Dates:
Tuesday, July 30 - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
Wednesday, July 31 - Don’t Tell Shirlee Concert at The Pines - Sherman, NY
Thursday, August 1 - Lima Crossroads Festival - Lima, NY
Friday, August 2 - Musikfest - Bethlehem, PA
Saturday, August 3 - The Iridium - New York, NY
Sunday, August 4 - Daryl’s House - Pawling, NY
Monday, August 5 - Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club - Portsmouth, NH
Wednesday, August 7 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
Thursday, August 8 - Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI
Friday, August 9 - Smoke & Irons Music Festival - Bartlett, IL
Saturday, August 10 - Old Rock House - St Louis, MO
Sunday, August 11 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO
Tuesday, August 13 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE
Wednesday, August 14 – xBk Live – Des Moines, IA
Thursday, August 15 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN
Friday, August 16 - Summer Sounds - Cedarburg, WI
Saturday, August 17 - Big Bull Falls Festival - Wausau, WI
Friday, September 6 - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NV
Saturday, September 7 - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NV
Tuesday, September 10 - Marquis - Denver, CO
Wednesday, September 11 - The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO
Friday, September 14 - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival - Telluride, CO
Saturday, September 15 - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival - Telluride, CO
Tuesday, September 17 - TempleLive Wichita - Wichita, KS
Wednesday, September 18 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK
Friday, September 20 - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 - Louisville, KY
Saturday, September 21 - Americana Fest - Nashville, TN
Friday, October 4 - Mempho Music Festival - Memphis, TN
Fall EU Dates:
Wednesday, October 30 - Tivoli - Utrecht, NL
Thursday, October 31 - Roma - Antwerp, BE
Friday, November 1 - Bosuil - Weert, NL
Saturday, November 2 - Ziegelei - Twistringen (Bremen), DE
Sunday, November 3 - Harmonie - Bonn, DE
Tuesday, November 5 - Kreuz - Fulda, DE
Wednesday, November 6 - Lido - Berlin, DE
Thursday, November 7 - Burgerweeshuis Deventer, NL
Friday, November 8 - Blues Garage Isernhagen, DE
Saturday, November 9 - Blues Heaven Festival Frederikshavn, DK
Sunday, November 10 - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DE
Tuesday, November 12 - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DE
Wednesday, November 13 - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DE
Thursday, November 14 - Piano - Dortmund, DE
Friday, November 15 - DasHaus - Ludwigshafen, DE
Saturday, November 16 - Trabendo - Paris, FR
Sunday, November 17 - Bolwerk - Sneek, NL
Wednesday, November 20 - The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UK
Thursday, November 21 - Komedia - Brighton, UK
Friday, November 22 - Komedia - Bath, UK
Saturday, November 23 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK
Monday, November 25 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK
Tuesday, November 26 - St Luke’s - Glasgow, UK
Wednesday, November 27 - Junction - Cambridge, UK
Thursday, November 28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
Friday, November 29 - Planet Rockstock - Porthcawl, UK
Saturday, November 30 - O2 Academy Oxford - Oxford, UK
Sunday, December 1 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
