Original Founders of Akkermansia Muciniphila Bring First Gut Health Product to U.S. Consumer Market

The Akkermansia Company Launches Dietary Supplement Brand in the U.S.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Akkermansia Company, creator of clinically proven, next-generation gut health solutions, is pleased to announce its launch into the U.S. consumer market. The company’s founders were the first to discover and decode Akkermansia muciniphila, the bacterium responsible for protecting the gut barrier to support optimal health and longevity.



Akkermansia muciniphila exists naturally in a healthy gut, but many people have low levels, which can lead to a leaky gut and inflammation, linked to obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other health challenges.

To solve this problem, The Akkermansia Company has developed dietary supplements with science-backed ingredients that replenish low levels of Akkermansia muciniphila and protect and restore the gut barrier.





The supplements were many years of research in the making. In 2004, Professor Willem M. de Vos, co-founder of The Akkermansia Company, and his team at Wageningen University were the first to discover Akkermansia muciniphila.

Under the guidance of Professor de Vos, Dr. Muriel Derrien, a PhD student, successfully isolated and characterized Akkermansia muciniphila, and the team named the strain in honor of Dr. Anton Akkermans, a famous microbial ecologist working in their Wageningen lab.

Professor de Vos’s team then developed pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila MucT™, the only strain of Akkermansia that has been clinically studied in humans.

A 2019 study in human volunteers showed that daily administration of pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila MucT™ for three months is safe and effectively improves gut barrier function. This postbiotic provides superior stability and contains up to 100 times more bioavailable Akkermansia muciniphila than probiotic products on the market.

“After many years of research and human clinical trials, we have created the most bio-efficacious form of Akkermansia muciniphila,” said Professor de Vos. “Our proprietary pasteurized strain, Akkermansia muciniphila MucT™, is a safe, clinically proven breakthrough in gut and microbiome health. It is carefully designed to support optimal health and longevity and proven to work. Further clinical data will be released later this year.”

The Akkermansia Company’s first supplement available in the U.S. — Healthy Weight — contains pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila MucT™ to strengthen the gut barrier, paired with EGCG Green Tea and Chromium to promote weight management and support longevity and vitality.

Healthy Weight has been available in Europe since 2021. It now retails for $59.99 for a 30-day supply on Amazon.

To learn more about The Akkermansia Company, visit theakkermansiacompany.com.

About The Akkermansia Company

An international leader in developing next-generation probiotic and postbiotic supplements, The Akkermansia Company is on a mission to shift the focus of the microbiome health paradigm from symptoms to root cause. Founded by Professor Willem M. de Vos and his team, the company discovered, named, patented, and developed Akkermansia muciniphila MucT™, which plays a major role in helping to maintain a healthy gut microbiome. After becoming available in Europe in 2021, the company’s first supplement is now available in the U.S. on Amazon, as well as through the health care practitioner channel. Learn more at theakkermansiacompany.com and follow The Akkermansia Company on Facebook and Instagram.

