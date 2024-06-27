Prairie Farms Closes Out Dairy Month by Helping Neighbors in Need
40 Feeding America® partner food banks receive significant lactose-free milk donations
Since our company is shaping the future of accessibility to lactose-free milk, it seemed fitting to coordinate a company-wide donation to help neighbors in need”EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prairie Farms Dairy is closing out its National Dairy Month celebration in a big way by making large donations of lactose-free milk gallons to 40 Feeding America partner food banks in the Midwest and South. The company wants to ensure that all families, including those who are lactose sensitive, can enjoy the great taste and unmatched nutrition that only 100% real milk provides.
— Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy
"Prairie Farms regularly engages with our food bank partners throughout America's heartland, and we're hearing from them that requests for lactose-free milk continue to accelerate. Since our company is shaping the future of accessibility to lactose free milk, it seemed fitting to coordinate a company-wide donation to help neighbors in need," said Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy. "The food bank donations are on behalf of our dairy farmers who work tirelessly to ensure families in their communities have high-quality, fresh milk on their tables. The timing for the donations could not have been better because not only is June National Dairy Month, but it also marked the start of the production of fresh lactose free milk in family-size gallons at many of our manufacturing facilities."
During the final week of June, over 25,000 gallons, equivalent to 414,720 servings, of free milk will be donated to Feeding America® partner food banks in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Texas. As a powerful brand that consumers have known and loved since 1938, Prairie Farms Dairy is committed to adapting its product mix to meet ever-evolving consumer needs and preferences. Their recently expanded portfolio includes family-size lactose free milk gallons and lactose-free cottage cheese and sour cream. The company claims to have perfected the process of making lactose-free milk and cultured products that taste the same as their award-winning full lactose counterparts.
Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 47 manufacturing plants, 100+ distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information about our farmers, cheeses, and promotions visit our website at www.prairiefarms.com.
