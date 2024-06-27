A Survey of Non-Independent Directors at S&P 500 Companies

Board composition remains a critical issue for public companies as investors and other stakeholders evaluate the skills, qualifications, and background of directors. It is well-known that stock exchange rules generally only require that a company’s board contains a majority of independent directors, with the exception of controlled companies. However, after these bare requirements, a board has substantial latitude to select its nominees, including non-independent directors.

As companies consider director succession planning and meeting the expectations of investors and other stakeholders, a possible governance option is the use of non-independent directors, including “management” directors who are employed by the applicable company. Management directors usually have oversight responsibilities via their employee roles and have key risk management functions and specific knowledge to help boards in carrying out their oversight duties. With succession planning being a key governance concern, providing executive chairs and other management members access to the boardroom may allow for smoother transitions, and/or “level up” certain directors for further board service. However, management directors suffer from lack of stock exchange and proxy advisor independence, the inability to serve on key committees and the views of certain market participants that ownership/oversight should be separated from day-to-day management of a company.