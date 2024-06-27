iLobby Sets New Standard for Emergency Response with Redefined Emergency Profiles

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLobby, the global leader in enterprise facility and visitor management solutions, today announced the launch of the next generation of Emergency Profiles. The redesigned feature is part of EmergencyOS, an emergency and evacuation management solution that helps organizations be proactive about the safety and security of everyone in a facility during emergency events - including visitors and contractors.



Emergency Profiles introduces new levels of customization in tailoring emergency response procedures and notifications ensuring everyone involved in an emergency event is informed and prepared with the most appropriate actions and communications.

Enhanced with added flexibility, Emergency Profiles gives Administrators and Safety Officers unprecedented control over custom profile creation, enabling precise alignment of emergency response configurations with business needs. Companies can build distinct workflows for safety drills and emergency events, specifying the type of emergency, required actions such as alerts or evacuations, defining involved personnel and communication recipients, and customizing communication methods and content.

“Clear and effective communication during an emergency is crucial, yet traditional emergency management systems often lack support for customizing actions based on specific types of emergencies, or if available, configuring them can be cumbersome.” said Ariel Mashiyev, CEO of iLobby. “We believe the best response plan is one that enhances safety, precision in emergency response, adaptability and overall effectiveness. With Emergency Profiles, this means easily configuring response flows, tailoring notifications, and ensuring targeted messaging.”

About iLobby

Deployed across more than 6,000 sites worldwide, iLobby powers complex work environments by optimizing and automating key facility processes to achieve regulatory compliance, enforce safety protocols, and drive site security requirements.

The iLobby platform is supported by robust reporting, turnkey onboarding, and extensive configurability that ensures maximum impact in complex and regulated industries, such as manufacturing, industrial, and other high-security environments.

